N. Korea Unleashes Ten Rockets After U.S., S. Korea, Japan Joint Drills


2025-06-19 05:34:06
(MENAFN) On Thursday, North Korea launched a salvo of 10 rockets from sites near its capital, Pyongyang, following joint aerial exercises by South Korea, the United States, and Japan conducted the day before, according to a Seoul-based news agency.

The missiles were fired from multiple rocket launchers positioned in the Sunan district, located on the outskirts of North Korea’s capital city.

This event represents North Korea’s first rocket launch since the recent inauguration of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung earlier this month.

The trilateral air drills, carried out on Wednesday, came amid Seoul’s intensified efforts to revive diplomatic relations with Pyongyang.

The military exercise took place over the seas adjacent to Jeju Island in southern South Korea and featured two South Korean F-15K fighter jets, six U.S. F-16 fighters, and two Japanese F-2 jets.

