KP Government Employees Protest Across Province, Warn Of Indefinite Sit-In Outside Assembly On June 23
Demonstrations were held in multiple districts, including Peshawar and Khyber. In Khyber district, the protest was led by AGEGA Khyber President Naseer Shah Afridi, Young Teachers Association President Shahid Afridi, Malgari Ustazan President Gulab Deen, APTA President Hawas Khan Afridi, and Sher Khan Afridi. Dozens of government employees from Jamrud, Landi Kotal, and Bara participated in the demonstration.
Addressing the gathering, union leaders said the government had repeatedly failed to honor its promises despite several rounds of negotiations. They accused the authorities of treating government employees with neglect and discrimination, calling it blatant injustice.
The protesters unanimously put forward the following key demands:
A 30% Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA) on the pattern of the federal government
Upgradation and regularization of teachers
Restoration of pension rules under 17-A
At least six classrooms and six teachers for every school
Upgradation of Lady Health Visitors (LHVs)
A minimum special allowance of Rs. 10,000 for disabled government employees
A minimum wage of Rs. 50,000 for laborers
The protesters warned that if their demands were not met, they would stage an indefinite sit-in outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly starting June 23.
