War Update: 186 Combat Engagements On Frontline In Ukraine Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On June 17, there were 186 recorded combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the frontline.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook in an update on the situation as of 8:00, Wednesday, June 18.

The Russians carried out two missile strikes and 45 airstrikes on Ukraine, launching 33 missiles and dropping 79 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, the invaders deployed 3,600 kamikaze drones and conducted 6,116 shelling attacks, including 72 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian forces launched airstrikes at the settlements of areas Okhrimivka and Potykhonove in Kharkiv region, Poltavka, Koptieve, Razine, Myrnohrad, Novotoretske, and Sukhyi Yar in Donetsk region, Olhivske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Uspenivka, Novoandriivka, Huliaipole, and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian Defense Forces' aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck 28 clusters of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment,10 artillery systems, one air defense asset, a radar station, five UAV control points, an ammunition depot, and two other important Russian targets.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian troops repelled 28 enemy assault actions. Russian forces also launched six airstrikes, dropping 11 guided bombs, and carried out 215 shelling attacks, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attempted three assaults on Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk, Kamianka, and Dovhenke.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched one unsuccessful attack near Stepova Novoselivka.

front heats up: number of clashes rises by third – militar

In the Lyman sector, there were 16 Russian attacks. Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled assaults near Lypove and toward Hrekivka, Novyi Mir, Olhivka, Zelena Dolyna, Shandryholove, and the Serebrianskyi Forest.

In the Siversk sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions near Serebrianka three times.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 11 combat engagements occurred near Markove, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, and close to Kurdiumivka.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian troops launched 16 attacks in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, and toward Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Stepanivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders halted 57 Russian assault and offensive operations near Koptieve, Poltavka, Malynivka, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Muravka, Orikhove, Novopavlivka, and Oleksiivka.

Russians pushing toward Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked 22 times near Odradne, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Komar, and toward Zaporizhzhia, Myrne, and Shevchenko.

In the Huliaipole sector, two enemy assaults were repelled near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, no combat engagements were recorded.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian forces repelled two attacks near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, there were no signs of enemy offensive group formations.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces from February 24, 2022, to June 18, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,007,160 personnel, including 1,040 over the past day.