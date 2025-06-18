Club World Cup: Players Struggle With Soaring Temperatures, Heatwave Raises Alarms For 2026 World Cup In US

The expanded FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the United States is facing a daunting challenge: soaring temperatures. The situation has sparked concerns, particularly with the US set to co-host the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Atletico Madrid footballer Marcos Llorente was vocal about the unbearable heat during his team's 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. "Playing in this heat is impossible," Llorente exclaimed. "The heat is terrible. My toes hurt, even my toenails - I couldn't stop or start running. It's unbelievable."

Temperature reports indicate that the heat neared 32°C during the PSG vs Atleti match, with similar conditions prevailing in other games. Fans at the Rose Bowl Stadium in California complained about long queues in the heat, lack of shaded areas, and water restrictions at entry.

Open air stadiums exacerbate the issue

The FIFA Club World Cup is being held in open-air stadiums without climate-controlled roofing, including Camping World Stadium in Orlando, the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, and Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium. This has compounded the problem, leaving players and fans vulnerable to the harsh weather.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to take place across 11 stadiums in the US, two in Canada, and three in Mexico, may face similar challenges. Only five of the 16 stadiums have roofs, leaving the majority exposed to the elements.

FIFPRO calls for action

The world players' union FIFPRO has urged FIFA to take measures to protect players from extreme heat. FIFPRO advocates for mandatory cooling breaks, adjustments to kick-off times, and match postponements when conditions pose a serious health risk.

While one mandatory break per half is currently allowed, it is proving inadequate. FIFA maintains that sufficient protocols are in place, citing the International Match Calendar as a guideline. However, concerns persist, and FIFPRO will continue to monitor the situation, prioritizing player welfare.

FIFA defends Club World Cup ticket sales amid low turnout

FIFA has come out in defense of the ticket sales for the Club World Cup, despite another low turnout for a group stage game on Tuesday. The match between Ulsan HD of South Korea and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in Orlando drew a mere 3,412 spectators.

The Club World Cup has been marred by controversy since its inception, with domestic leagues and player unions taking legal action against FIFA. The global governing body has been accused of a lack of consultation over fixture decisions.

However, FIFA has pointed to some impressive attendance figures, including the 80,000-strong crowd that watched Paris St Germain's victory over Atletico Madrid in Pasadena. According to FIFA, close to 1.5 million tickets have been sold, with 340,000 fans attending the first eight matches.

Criticism from former players

Despite the potential financial rewards, some former players have been critical of the competition. Danny Mills, a former Manchester City defender, described the Club World Cup as "pointless." Mills questioned the kudos and prestige associated with winning the competition, suggesting that it is merely a money-making exercise for FIFA.