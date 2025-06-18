Furniture Market 2025 Trends: Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.0% From 2024 To 2034, Claims AMR
Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:
Prime determinants of growth
The growth of the furniture market is fueled by increased demand for residential and commercial furniture as populations migrate to cities. Rising disposable incomes enable consumers to invest in quality furniture, while changing lifestyle preferences favor modern and functional designs. The expansion of e-commerce platforms provides wider accessibility and convenience for consumers to purchase furniture. Technological advancements, such as smart furniture options and eco-friendly materials, appeal to tech-savvy and environmentally conscious consumers. In addition, the growth of the hospitality and commercial sectors drives demand for various types of furniture, contributing to the overall expansion of the market. These factors collectively fuel the ongoing growth and evolution of the furniture industry.
Procure Complete Report (345 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):
KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY??
By type, the residential segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2023.?
Depending on material, the wood segment was the dominant segment in the global furniture market during the furniture market analysis period.??
On the basis of distribution channel, the offline stores segment was the major revenue generator in 2023.?
Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor in 2023.?
Key Takeaways
The furniture market forecast study covers 20 countries. The research includes a segment analysis of each country in terms of value ($Billion) for the projected period 2024-2035.
More than 1, 500 product literatures, industry releases, annual reports, and other such documents of major energy storage system industry participants along with authentic industry journals, trade associations' releases, and government websites have been reviewed for generating high-value industry insights.
The study integrated high-quality data, professional opinions and analysis, and critical independent perspectives. The research approach is intended to provide a balanced view of global markets and assist stakeholders in making educated decisions to achieve their most ambitious growth objectives.
Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:
Players: -
Inter IKEA Group
Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
Durham Furniture Inc.
American Signature
Raymour & Flanigan
Jason Furniture (HangZhou) Co., Ltd
Oppein Home Group Inc.
La-Z-Boy Inc.
Kimball International
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
Similar Reports in Consumer Goods Industry
Travel Retail Market
Fast fashion market
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ + 1800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment