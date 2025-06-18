Furniture Market 2025 Trends: Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.0% From 2024 To 2034, Claims AMR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The global furniture market was valued at $556.3 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $840.5 billionby 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2034.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Furniture Market by Type (Residential, Office and Outdoor), Material (Wood, Metal and Plastic), and Distribution Channel (Online Sales Channels and Offline Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034". According to the report, the furniture market was valued at $556.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $840.5 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2034.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Prime determinants of growthThe growth of the furniture market is fueled by increased demand for residential and commercial furniture as populations migrate to cities. Rising disposable incomes enable consumers to invest in quality furniture, while changing lifestyle preferences favor modern and functional designs. The expansion of e-commerce platforms provides wider accessibility and convenience for consumers to purchase furniture. Technological advancements, such as smart furniture options and eco-friendly materials, appeal to tech-savvy and environmentally conscious consumers. In addition, the growth of the hospitality and commercial sectors drives demand for various types of furniture, contributing to the overall expansion of the market. These factors collectively fuel the ongoing growth and evolution of the furniture industry.Procure Complete Report (345 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY??By type, the residential segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2023.?Depending on material, the wood segment was the dominant segment in the global furniture market during the furniture market analysis period.??On the basis of distribution channel, the offline stores segment was the major revenue generator in 2023.?Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor in 2023.?Key TakeawaysThe furniture market forecast study covers 20 countries. The research includes a segment analysis of each country in terms of value ($Billion) for the projected period 2024-2035.More than 1, 500 product literatures, industry releases, annual reports, and other such documents of major energy storage system industry participants along with authentic industry journals, trade associations' releases, and government websites have been reviewed for generating high-value industry insights.The study integrated high-quality data, professional opinions and analysis, and critical independent perspectives. The research approach is intended to provide a balanced view of global markets and assist stakeholders in making educated decisions to achieve their most ambitious growth objectives.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:Players: -Inter IKEA GroupAshley Furniture Industries Inc.Durham Furniture Inc.American SignatureRaymour & FlaniganJason Furniture (HangZhou) Co., LtdOppein Home Group Inc.La-Z-Boy Inc.Kimball InternationalWilliams-Sonoma, Inc.Similar Reports in Consumer Goods IndustryTravel Retail MarketFast fashion market

