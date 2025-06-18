Brightyear Consultants Limited Highlights Exceptional AI Gains In 2025

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 17, 2025 1:33 am - Brightyear Consultants Limited, a Hong-Kong based investment advisory firm, today released its mid-year review on artificial intelligence

Brightyear Consultants Limited, a Hong-Kong based investment advisory firm, today released its mid-year review on artificial intelligence, highlighting transformative gains and record?breaking investment across global markets in 2025.

Unprecedented Investment Surge

Corporate investment in AI reached a staggering $252?billion in 2024, with private funding continuing to surge-early 2025 saw more than $98?billion raised in Q1, projecting annual investment beyond $365?billion.

Goldman Sachs estimates global AI investment could top $200?billion by year-end, reflecting AI's growing share of global GDP (~2–4%).



Accelerated Market Expansion

The AI software market is predicted to reach around $126?billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 26–29%, while generative AI is exploding-with usage rates growing ~54% and revenues rising 53.7% YoY to $32?billion.



Chips & Infrastructure Lead the Charge

AI chip stocks are surging: Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, and Marvell are benefiting from booming demand. The AI accelerator chip market is expected to hit $80?billion by 2027, while chipmakers enjoy strong analyst upgrades-Nvidia notably climbing nearly 2%, approaching new highs.



Shift Toward Sovereign AI and Data Infrastructure

Governments and tech giants are accelerating sovereign AI initiatives. For example, Europe's sovereign AI market alone represents a $120?billion opportunity, prompting large data?centre investments and partnerships among major cloud providers.

Additionally, Gulf states like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are deploying bold AI strategies to diversify their economies - though project sustainability varies widely.

Enterprise Adoption & Economic Impact

AI adoption has become mainstream: 83% of companies identify it as a core priority, with many seeing material ROI. McKinsey describes AI as the“cognitive industrial revolution” of the 21st century . OpenAI estimates AI could contribute $3?trillion to U.S. GDP alone over the next decade.

Brightyear's Strategic Take

Brightyear asserts that 2025 marks a critical inflection point: investment is maturing, adoption is accelerating, and the AI value chain-from data infrastructure to sovereign systems-is crystallizing. The firm recommends:

Exposure to AI infrastructure - chips, data-centres, and hardware innovators.

Selective enterprise beneficiaries - software platforms integrating AI effectively.

Geopolitical themes - sovereign AI, government-led initiatives and regional diversifiers.

However, Brightyear cautions on regulatory risks, execution mismatch, and dynamic valuation cycles, emphasizing rigorous thematic and risk-conscious positioning.

