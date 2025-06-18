403
Helicopter Disaster Takes seven lives in India
(MENAFN) A chopper calamity in India’s northern Uttarakhand state early Sunday morning led to the loss of seven individuals, among them a two year old child, local outlets reported.
The crash represents the region’s fifth similar mishap since April.
The passengers were devotees en route to the Himalayan sanctuary of Kedarnath, one of the most revered shrines in Hinduism.
Their aircraft went down close to Gaurikund, situated roughly 6,500 feet (2,000 metres) above sea level, according to a news agency.
District police have registered a case against the operator, Aryan Aviation, accusing the firm of “culpable homicide not amounting to murder.”
Officers have additionally levelled allegations of “gross negligence,” citing several supposed failings—among them an early take off during limited visibility.
Indian civil aviation regulations require every helicopter provider to designate a person in charge of scrupulously observing assigned flight slots, a duty normally overseen by the base manager, news reports noted.
In the wake of the disaster, authorities have grounded all helicopter services in the zone.
