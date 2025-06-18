South Korea Power Industry Outlook Report 2025-2035: Capacity, Generation, And Consumption Market Trends, Regulations, And Competitive Landscape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore South Korea's power market dynamics in our comprehensive report, featuring historical and forecast data on capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2035. Gain insights into regulatory frameworks, competitive landscapes, and major power plants. Ideal for strategizing and identifying investment opportunities.

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Power Market Outlook to 2035, Update 2025 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive report on South Korea's power market delves into its intricate structure, providing essential historical and forecast data on capacity, generation, and consumption trends up to 2035.

It includes an in-depth analysis of the regulatory framework, competitive landscape, and a directory of major power plants in the nation. Offering a detailed overview, the report examines broad macroeconomic parameters, supply security assessments, generation infrastructure insights, transmission and distribution evaluations, and the electricity trade dynamic, presenting an insightful narrative on South Korea's power sector.

Scope



Comprehensive snapshot of South Korea's power sector covering macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenarios, competition levels, regulatory landscape, and future market potential.

Detailed statistics on installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2020 to 2024, with forecasts extending to 2035.

Insights into capacity and generation segmented by technology, alongside profiles of major power plants.

Data on operational and upcoming power plants, emphasizing transmission, distribution infrastructures, and electricity trading practices.

Examination of policy and regulatory frameworks impacting the market. Comprehensive analysis of leading market players, encompassing market share insights and SWOT analysis to understand competitive positioning.

Reasons to Buy



Gain critical insights into investment opportunities within South Korea's power sector to strategically plan and capitalize on market potential.

Uncover key investment drivers powering growth in the sector to inform investment strategies and decision-making processes.

Make informed decisions supported by robust historical and future data trends, ensuring strategic market positioning.

Adapt strategies in response to contemporary regulatory changes, maximizing industry growth potential.

Leverage insights to align business operations with industry developments, ensuring competitive advantage.

Identify strategic partners for business development and explore potential collaboration opportunities.

Emerge competitively by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of key market participants. Adapt to competitor strategies and structures to maintain and enhance market competitiveness.

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Introduction

03. Capacity and Generation

04. Deal Analysis and New Investments

05. Market Forces Analysis

06. Project Status Analysis

07. Transmission and Distribution

08. Policy

09. Major Generating Companies

10. Appendix

Companies Featured



Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)

POSCO Energy Co Ltd

GS Holdings Corp Korea District Heating Corp

