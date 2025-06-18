403
Russia thwarts drone plan against army location
(MENAFN) The Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) successfully prevented a planned drone assault on a military facility in Ryazan Region, killing a suspect during a gunfight, the agency announced Friday.
Using technical surveillance, officers detected a man preparing to launch an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attack. When authorities moved to arrest him, he resisted and was fatally shot. Police reported the suspect carried a rubber-bullet pistol modified to fire live rounds.
Explosives experts secured two drones equipped with high-explosive anti-tank grenades capable of penetrating armored targets, all set for remote operation.
This incident follows a series of recent drone attacks in the Ryazan area, including a January strike targeting a major oil refinery and a thermal power plant, causing fires and damage.
Despite ongoing peace negotiations involving Russia, the US, and other mediators, Kyiv has escalated attacks. Last week, Ukraine destroyed railway bridges in Russia, derailing trains and killing at least seven people while injuring over 120. Kyiv also launched coordinated drone strikes on multiple Russian air bases, targeting long-range nuclear-capable bombers in Russia’s north and Far East.
Moscow stated that most drones were intercepted and that while the targeted aircraft were damaged, none were destroyed. These attacks took place a day before the second round of direct Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul.
Russian officials condemned Ukraine’s sabotage efforts, claiming they hinder diplomatic progress. In response, Russian forces conducted large-scale strikes on Ukrainian defense industry targets using drones and precision long-range weapons.
US President Donald Trump expressed disapproval of the escalation, warning that Ukraine’s actions gave President Putin justification to “bomb the hell out of them.”
