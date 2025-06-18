Arab Bank Receives 'Best Bank In The Middle East 2025' Award

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Arab Bank recently received the“Best Bank in the Middle East 2025” award from New York-based Global Finance magazine, a testament to its leading position in the regional banking sector.

This global recognition was made by the editors of Global Finance after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, banking consultants, and analysts throughout the world.

Global Finance considered several factors when selecting top banks, including asset growth, profitability, geographical coverage, strategic alliances, product innovation, and market expansion endeavors. The evaluation criteria also included the opinions of equity analysts, credit rating analysts, banking consultants, and industry participants.

Global Finance Awards cover more than 150 countries, territories and districts across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Caribbean, Central America, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America, and Western Europe.

Commenting on this recognition, Randa Sadik, Arab Bank's Chief Executive Officer, said:“This global recognition affirms the vision and commitments embedded in our refreshed brand identity-where each milestone drives us toward even greater aspirations. It reflects our unwavering commitment to customer-centricity, innovation, and agility, all underpinned by our core philosophy which revolves around building lasting connections.

She added:“This award not only highlights the bank's leading position in the financial sector, locally and regionally, but also reinforces our constant dedication to delivering excellence. As we continue to evolve, we remain focused on empowering our customers and communities to thrive in an increasingly dynamic world.”