Global Refinery Alkylation Units Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030 - Capacity And Capital Expenditure Outlook With Details Of All Operating And Planned Alkylation Units

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global refinery alkylation units' capacity faced slow growth from 2020 to 2024 due to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on demand. However, future prospects look promising with increased demand and infrastructure modernization. Access updated global data on active and upcoming units and discover industry growth opportunities.

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Alkylation Units" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global refinery alkylation units' capacity experienced subdued growth during the 2020 to 2024 period, largely due to the economic slowdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic led to a decrease in transportation and industrial activities, which in turn reduced the demand for refined petroleum products. However, strong demand for petroleum products and modernization of refining infrastructure are primarily anticipated to drive the alkylation units' capacity going forward.

Scope



Updated information on all active and upcoming (planned and announced) refinery alkylation units globally.

Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, and status for all active, suspended, planned, and announced refinery alkylation units in a country. Provides an annual breakdown of new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2025-2030.

Reasons to Buy



Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, suspended, planned, and announced refinery alkylation units globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the refinery alkylation industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong refinery alkylation units' capacity and capex data Assess your competitor's refinery alkylation units' portfolio

Key Topics Covered:

01. Global Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook



Key Highlights

Global Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity by Key Regions

Global Alkylation Units' Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Regions and Countries

Global Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery Alkylation Units by Region and Key Countries Global Refinery Alkylation, Major Planned and Announced Alkylation Units

02. Asia Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook



Asia Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity by Key Countries

Asia - Alkylation Units' Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries Asia - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery Alkylation Units by Key Countries

03. Africa Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook



Africa Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity by Key Countries

Africa - Alkylation Units' Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries Africa - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery Alkylation Units by Key Countries

04. Middle East Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook



Middle East Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity by Key Countries

Middle East - Alkylation Units' Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries Middle East - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery Alkylation Units by Key Countries

05. North America Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook



North America Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity by Key Countries North America - Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity Additions and Capital Expenditure Outlook

06. South America Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook



South America Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity by Key Countries South America - Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity Additions and Capital Expenditure Outlook

07. FSU Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook



FSU Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity by Key Countries

FSU - Alkylation Units' Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refinery Expansions by Key Countries FSU - Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refinery Alkylation Units by Key Countries

08. Central America Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook



Central America Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity by Key Countries Central America - Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity Additions and Capital Expenditure Outlook

09. Europe Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook



Europe Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity by Key Countries Europe - Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity Additions and Capital Expenditure Outlook

10. Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook of Other Regions



Caribbean Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity by Key Countries Oceania Refinery Alkylation Units' Capacity by Key Countries

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900