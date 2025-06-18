WCIT Financial Services Technology Panel Announces Inaugural Annual Event with Dame Julia Hoggett as Keynote Speaker

- Gary Moore, Master at WCIT LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Financial Services Technology Panel of the Worshipful Company of Information Technologists (WCIT ) is proud to announce its inaugural annual London event, taking place on Friday, 5th September 2025, at the historic Institute of Directors (IoD ) in Pall Mall.In a landmark evening that brings together leaders from across finance, technology, and education, the event will feature a keynote address by Dame Julia Hoggett, CEO of the London Stock Exchange. Dame Julia will speak on“The Future of the Markets,” offering unique insight into the evolving dynamics of global capital markets, digital infrastructure, and financial innovation.The event is co-hosted with the Institute of Directors' Financial Services, Fintech Special Interest Group, and Insurance Special Interest Group, reflecting a shared commitment to industry collaboration, forward-thinking policy, and professional excellence.“We're proud of our collaboration with the LSE and with the IoD to bring you this special event, that will address a critical topic of our time” said Julia George, Chair of the Financial Services Technology panel at the WCIT.“The event also aims to raise funds for an exciting project to help more children, across the UK, into Financial Services Technology careers.”All profits from the evening will support the WCIT Charity, which funds initiatives that expand access to technology education and introduce young people across the UK to careers in financial services and tech. The event will offer a compelling mix of strategic insight, high-level networking, and meaningful social impact, positioning it as a standout occasion in the City's professional calendar.“We're delighted to be partnering with the LSE on this exciting event” said Gary Moore, Master at WCIT.“This initiative is a great example of our commitment to showcasing how technology can drive innovation in the Financial Services Sector”- ends -About The Worshipful Company of Information TechnologistsThe Worshipful Company of Information Technologists is the 100th livery company of the City of London, combining centuries-old tradition with a modern focus, energy and innovation. Like all livery companies, we look to give something back to the industry and community, and focus on four pillars of activity:.Charity: we raise money and provide IT skills to improve lives through a range of charitable vehicles.Education: we built Hammersmith Academy (with the Mercers) and support other schools, as well as making contributions to education across ages more widely.Industry and Commerce: we help to promote and shape the IT industry and run several schemes (including with the Royal Signals) to smooth the path of men and women into the industry..Fellowship: We have a full programme of social activity. We are one of the few“new” livery companies to have its own hall, and in 2017 we celebrated our silver jubilee, 25 years after our grant of livery.About The London Stock ExchangeThe London Stock Exchange (LSE) is one of the world's oldest and most respected financial markets, serving as a global hub for capital formation, investment, and innovation. Under the leadership of Dame Julia Hoggett, the LSE has continued to champion transparency, resilience, and the development of dynamic, open markets that connect companies with long-term capital and investors with opportunities for growth.Dame Julia has been instrumental in shaping the LSE's strategic response to evolving market conditions, including digital transformation, sustainable finance, and the global competitiveness of London's financial ecosystem. Her vision emphasises modernising infrastructure, enabling innovation, and reaffirming the LSE's role as a critical driver of the UK's economic future.About The Institute of DirectorsThe Institute of Directors (IoD) is the UK's longest-standing organisation for business leaders, dedicated to supporting directors, entrepreneurs, and senior professionals with world-class governance, networking, and leadership development. With a mission to foster responsible enterprise, the IoD plays a key role in shaping the standards and practices of boardroom excellence across the public and private sectors.Through its Specialist Interest Groups, the IoD creates communities of expertise that drive thought leadership, innovation, and strategic dialogue within key industries. By convening influential voices and facilitating meaningful collaboration, the IoD helps ensure UK businesses are well-governed, future-focused, and globally competitive.

