Permafrost In Switzerland Continues To Thaw
The changes observed in the permafrost have had an impact on the stability of mountain slopes that are frozen all year round, the Swiss Academy of Natural Sciences (SCNAT) said on Tuesday.
Permos has been measuring permafrost for 25 years. Overall, the permafrost ground ice content has decreased significantly since 2000, it says.
+ How climate change is threatening permafrost's delicate balance
Over the past ten years, permafrost temperatures at a depth of ten metres have risen by an average of 0.8°C at the 23 Permos drilling sites.
Permafrost is ground that remains permanently frozen for at least two consecutive years.
