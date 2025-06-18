Up To Dh1-Million Fine: UAE Announces New Laws, Increased Penalties For Unlicensed Health Professionals, Facilities Khaleej Times

Penalties of up to Dh1 million have been specified as the UAE Government approved laws regulating the healthcare profession.

Those who practise the profession without a licence or submit bogus documents to get one can be jailed and fined between Dh50,000 and Dh100,000. Additionally, a healthcare facility shall be ordered shut if found to be solely operated by a single person.

The law regulates the practice of non-doctors and pharmacists for a number of healthcare professions, including those in nursing, laboratories, medical physics, functional therapy, physiotherapy, aesthetics, anaesthesia, audiology, and radiology.

As per the law, no one is allowed to practise a health profession unless duly authorised. Obtaining a licence requires a bachelor's degree or a health profession qualification recognised in the country. The professionals must be of good conduct, and be medically fit to perform their duties.

National medical register

According to the law, a national medical register will be set up for licensed healthcare professionals in the country. This will be done at the Ministry of Health and Prevention. Health authorities are required to create their own registers linked to the national one.

Healthcare professionals are prohibited from selling or promoting medicines or samples to patients; or directing them to purchase medicines from a particular pharmacy.

Fines

A fine of between Dh10,000 and Dh100,000 will be slapped on a person who practices the profession without a licence, but meets the conditions that allow him to obtain one.

The director or manager of a healthcare facility who violates the provisions of the law faces a fine of between Dh1,000 and Dh500,000; and temporary suspension of his/her medical licence.

A facility found violating the provisions of the law can be fined Dh1,000 and Dh1 million; and be temporarily or permanently closed, depending on the violation.

Veterinary facilities

The law amendments include updating the duration of expertise required for the licensing of Emirati veterinarians and recent graduates to pursue the profession. Veterinarians and assisted medical professionals are exempted from certain fees.

Amendments also include allowing foreign entrepreneurs and investors to establish and own veterinary facilities, in order to enhance foreign investments. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has established a national register for veterinarians, practitioners and assistants authorised to practice in the country.

