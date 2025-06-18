Mycommunity.Today Introduces AI-Powered Platform For Local Business Discovery And Neighborhood Connectivity
MyCommunity provides a community centric, interactive social media & E-Commerce platform, specifically designed to allow local businesses to engage and promote their products and services within their local communities using MyCommunity mobile and web app.
From shopping local to booking services, attending events, or watching engaging community content-everything you need is in one place.
Dr. Sai Agahi Co-Founder and CEO of MyCommunity, Inc.
Empowers you to shop smarter, interact authentically, and stay informed effortlessly
A New Model for Local LivingOur mission is to provide local businesses with free mobile and web app solutions that meet modern consumer expectations.” - Dr. Sai AgahiSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MyCommunity , Inc., a California-based technology company, has launched a powerful AI-powered platform designed to help local residents and businesses stay connected through one comprehensive digital experience. The new platform offers community members a way to discover local businesses, events, and services while helping small businesses grow through innovative, cost-effective digital tools.
Designed to streamline how people interact with their neighborhood, MyCommunity combines e-commerce, video content, local directories, community calendars, and social media into a single mobile and web app. The platform provides both convenience for consumers and marketing support for small businesses.
Bridging Communities Through AI and Innovation
MyCommunity allows users to:
1. Discover and support local businesses
2. Access exclusive deals and coupons
3. Explore events, services, and community updates
4. Watch local video content
5. Book services and buy products-directly in the app
Meanwhile, local business owners benefit from the platform's Mobile App as a Service (MAAS) offering, which includes:
1. Free custom-branded mobile & web apps
2. E-commerce and video integration
3. Couponing, booking tools, and push notifications
4. Built-in SEO, social media tools, and digital marketing support
“Our MAAS tool has completely transformed how we market our business,” said a representative from Nikki Fine Jewelers.“It helped us build a branded app, improve SEO, and reach more local customers.”
Supporting Small Businesses with Smart Digital Tools
In addition to MAAS, MyCommunity offers:
1. SEO services for local visibility
2. Social media management and content creation
3. Email and SMS marketing automation
4. Paid advertising support across major platforms
“It's everything your business needs-without the cost of hiring a full digital team,” added Dr. Agahi.
A New Model for Local Living
What sets MyCommunity apart is its "appless app" feature-users can access merchant apps within the platform without downloading anything extra. With unified logins and secure payments, the experience is seamless for both customers and businesses.
MyCommunity is already helping over 70,000 local businesses amplify their reach, connect with nearby customers, and compete in a digital-first economy.
About MyCommunity, Inc.
MyCommunity is a California-based technology company offering AI-driven digital solutions for community engagement and small business growth. Through its all-in-one mobile/web app platform, MyCommunity empowers residents to connect locally and businesses to thrive using mobile-first technology and marketing tools.
🌐
Media Contact
MyCommunity, Inc.
📧 ...y
🌐
📍 California, USA
Saied Agahi
MyCommunity
+1 877-446-6928
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Welcome to MyCommunity – The Ultimate Local App!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment