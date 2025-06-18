403
Palestinian Dies Of Wounds Sustained From Israeli Occupation's Bullets
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 18 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian succumbed to wounds he sustained from an Israeli occupation army attack near Jerusalem city, West Bank, on Wednesday, the city's civil authority said in a statement.
It added Ministry of health was informed that 21-year-old Mutaz Al-Hajajleh was killed when the occupation army opened fire on him southwest of occupied Jerusalem, and held his body.
Jerusalem governorate said Al-Hajajleh was severely beaten by the occupation forces before shooting him dead. They have taken his body to an unknown location before he was announced martyr, it added.
The occupation army was keeping his body and refusing to hand it over to his family, it added. (end)
