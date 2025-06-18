403
Israel Launches New Strike on Tehran
(MENAFN) In the early hours of Wednesday, the Israeli military declared that it had initiated a fresh round of aerial assaults aimed at Iran’s capital, Tehran.
According to a message shared on X, the military stated, "The Air Force has now begun a wave of strikes in the Tehran area."
In the aftermath, booming detonations were heard throughout the city, marking the intensity of the offensive.
In addition to targeting strategic points, Israeli warplanes also launched attacks on petroleum processing centers within Tehran, aiming to cripple vital infrastructure.
Prior to the bombardment, the Israeli military had already issued a warning for residents to evacuate a wide region of Tehran, signaling the likelihood of impending strikes.
Tensions in the region have sharply increased since Friday, when Israel executed a series of synchronized air raids on numerous Iranian locations, including military compounds and atomic sites.
These actions triggered Iran to respond with counterstrikes.
Since the escalation began, Israeli officials reported that Iranian missile barrages have left no fewer than 24 individuals dead and several hundred wounded.
In contrast, Iranian sources claimed that Israeli offensives have resulted in the deaths of at least 224 people, while more than 1,000 others have sustained injuries.
