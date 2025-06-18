Cholesterol Test Market Surging Toward $18.44 Billion By 2031

Cholesterol Test Market research by AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global cholesterol test market size was valued at $8.54 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $18.44 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2031. As heart-related conditions continue to rise worldwide, cholesterol testing-commonly known as a lipid profile test-has emerged as a crucial preventive healthcare tool. This simple yet powerful blood test determines cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the bloodstream, helping assess cardiovascular risk before symptoms appear.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Understanding the Cholesterol TestA cholesterol test measures total cholesterol, HDL (good cholesterol), LDL (bad cholesterol), and triglycerides. Elevated cholesterol levels can lead to plaque buildup in arteries, restricting blood flow and potentially triggering heart attacks or strokes. As a result, early detection through regular testing is vital.According to the American Heart Association:Adults aged 20+ should undergo testing every 4–6 years.After age 40, individuals may require more frequent tests based on personal risk factors.Key Market Drivers1. Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular DiseasesAccording to the World Health Organization, 10 million deaths in 2020 were attributed to cardiovascular conditions.Increasing cholesterol levels, poor dietary habits, and sedentary lifestyles have intensified the demand for cholesterol screening.2. Growing Health AwarenessConsumers today are more proactive about preventive healthcare.Rise in fitness trends and digital health awareness campaigns boost cholesterol test adoption.3. Technological Advancements and Product InnovationIn May 2021, Merck KGaA launched a high-purity synthetic cholesterol product tailored for mRNA vaccines.Companies like Abcam and Thermo Fisher Scientific are enhancing assay portfolios via acquisitions and R&D.4. Expanding E-Commerce and Home TestingHome-based cholesterol test kits are gaining traction.Online platforms simplify access, particularly for health-conscious urban populations.Market RestraintsDespite robust growth, several factors hinder market expansion:False test results due to medications like diuretics or improper fasting.Disruptions during COVID-19, including sample delivery delays and lab staff shortages, impacted testing infrastructure.Some consumers remain unaware of the test's preventive potential.Market Segmentation Snapshot🔬 By Product TypeTest kits dominated in 2021 due to ease of use and rising consumer adoption.Increasing sales of at-home kits driven by unhealthy eating habits and lifestyle disorders.🧪 By Test TypeTotal cholesterol tests held the highest share, attributed to growing awareness of cardiovascular risks and the simplicity of testing.🏥 By End UserDiagnostic centers led the market, offering advanced testing services and skilled professionals.Hospitals also contribute significantly due to high patient volumes and chronic care services.Regional Insights🌎 North AmericaDominated the global market in 2021.High adoption of preventive care, strong healthcare infrastructure, and significant pharmaceutical presence fuel growth.🌏 Asia-Pacific: Fastest-Growing RegionRising healthcare investments, increasing medical tourism, and growing elderly population drive demand.Countries like India and China offer lucrative opportunities due to rising disposable income and urbanization.Competitive LandscapeMajor players operating in the cholesterol test market include:F. Hoffmann-La Roche LtdThermo Fisher ScientificMerck KGaAAbbott LaboratoriesDanaher CorporationPerkinElmer, Inc.Abcam plcFujifilm Holding CorporationRandox Laboratories LimitedDiazyme Laboratories, Inc.Recent Developments:Abcam acquired BioVision in October 2021, expanding its assay and reagent portfolio.Companies are increasingly adopting strategies like product launches, acquisitions, and regional expansions to boost competitiveness.Future OutlookThe cholesterol test market is poised for continued growth driven by:Increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare.Government campaigns targeting cardiovascular disease reduction.Rise in geriatric population and chronic illness awareness.Innovation in point-of-care and wearable cholesterol monitoring technologies.ConclusionThe cholesterol test market is no longer limited to hospital labs-it is now a part of everyday preventive health care. With increasing public awareness, growing lifestyle diseases, and technological innovation, the market is expected to witness exponential growth over the next decade. Emerging economies, home-testing solutions, and government initiatives present new frontiers for expansion and patient engagement.Enquire Before Buying:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.