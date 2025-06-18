UN Calls For Legal Recognition Of Gender Apartheid In Afghanistan, Says Richard Bennett

During the 59th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, the human rights situation in Afghanistan was once again brought to the forefront of international attention. In side sessions focusing on Afghanistan, international officials and prominent researchers emphasized the urgent need to recognize and criminalize“gender apartheid” in the country.

Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in Afghanistan, spoke at a session titled“From Call to Action: Designing an Appropriate Research Mechanism for Afghanistan.” He highlighted that recognizing gender apartheid could be an effective way to address the systematic human rights violations in Afghanistan. Bennett stressed,“We need new pathways for accountability, pathways built around the survivors. One of these pathways, which I support, is the legalization of the concept of gender apartheid, a concept Afghan women have long advocated for.”

Nasir Ahmad Andisha, Afghanistan's Permanent Representative in Geneva, underscored the importance of civil society and independent investigative mechanisms in documenting human rights violations. He stated,“The voice of civil society must resonate beyond Geneva, in New York and at the UN General Assembly. We need an independent research mechanism that can form the basis for targeted sanctions against human rights violators.”

In the continuation of the session, Fereshta Abasi, a researcher with Human Rights Watch, warned of the severe human rights crisis in Afghanistan and called for serious action from the international community.“We should not create a hierarchy among victims. Justice must be equal for all. The Human Rights Council is responsible for responding urgently and seriously to crises like Afghanistan,” she emphasized.

The 59th session of the UN Human Rights Council began on Monday, June 16, and will continue until July 9. On the first day of the session, Richard Bennett presented his official report on the human rights situation in Afghanistan to the council.

The situation for women in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate under the current regime, with severe restrictions imposed on their basic rights and freedoms. Women are now banned from most forms of education and employment, and public spaces have become increasingly inaccessible to them.

The imposition of strict dress codes and the prohibition of travel without a male guardian are just some of the oppressive measures Afghan women face daily. These systemic barriers have led to a crisis where the majority of Afghan women are unable to access the most basic services and opportunities.

The international community has expressed increasing concern over these violations, with many calling the treatment of Afghan women a form of gender apartheid. In addition to restrictions on education and work, Afghan women have been systematically excluded from political and social life. Their participation in governance, civil society, and leadership roles has been severely curtailed, leaving them with little recourse or representation. This exclusion has caused widespread harm, not only to women themselves but also to the broader Afghanistan society.

