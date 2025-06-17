Percent Appoints Financial Services Veteran Marshall Lux To Board Of Directors

Former leader at Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey, and JPMorgan joins Percent as the company expands leadership following a record quarter

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Percent , the platform powering the modern private credit marketplace, today announced the appointment of Marshall Lux to its Board of Directors. An experienced financial services leader, Lux brings more than 40 years of experience advising and operating at the highest levels of banking, consulting, and fintech, including as a senior executive at both Boston Consulting Group and McKinsey, as well as serving as Global Chief Risk Officer for consumer products at JPMorgan Chase during the 2008 financial crisis.

Lux's appointment comes amid Percent's strongest quarter to date. The company recently surpassed $2 billion in total transaction volume and $300 million in assets under management. In Q1 2025 alone, Percent accounted for more than 90% of all U.S. lender finance deal activity under $10 million by volume and count, according to ABL Advisor.

"Marshall brings unmatched perspective and credibility to our team as institutional demand for private credit reaches new heights," said Nelson Chu, CEO and Founder of Percent. "His experience managing risk at a global bank and advising financial institutions through periods of transformation will be instrumental as we continue building the infrastructure to support private credit at scale."

In addition to his time at JPMorgan Chase, Lux held senior leadership roles at both McKinsey and Boston Consulting Group, where he led global private equity practices and advised top-tier institutions on growth and risk strategies. He currently serves as a Venture Partner at B Capital, a Senior Advisor to BCG, and sits on several public and private boards across banking, insurance, and private equity. Lux is a visiting fellow at the Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy at the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University, and served as a fellow at Harvard.

"Percent is one of the rare platforms that combines strong fundamentals with technological innovation," said Lux. "Their vision for modernizing private credit is not just timely-it's necessary. I'm excited to support their mission and help accelerate adoption among institutions looking for transparency, yield, and scale in private markets."

Percent's momentum reflects the growing demand for non-correlated, income-generating assets in an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic environment. As traditional public markets remain volatile, private credit is gaining traction as a strategic allocation across institutional and accredited retail portfolios. Percent's technology-first model enables faster execution, broader access, and better data transparency for both borrowers and investors.

$2 billion in transaction volume to date

$300 million AUM , with 18 consecutive months of net AUM growth

EBITDA positive as of March 2025 Three consecutive years of doubling marketplace revenue

The announcement follows Percent's third consecutive recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companie , where it ranked No. 85 overall and No. 6 in Financial Services.

About Percent

Percent is unlocking private credit and providing unparalleled access through its modern private credit market, empowering investors, borrowers, and underwriters with innovative technology to increase the speed and frequency of transactions at a fraction of the cost. Founded in 2018, the New York-based fintech and FINRA-registered broker-dealer has facilitated over $2 billion in private credit transaction volume across asset-based securities and secured corporate loans. By streamlining everything from deal sourcing and structuring to ongoing surveillance and servicing, Percent creates an ecosystem where investors can discover vetted private credit opportunities while borrowers tap into flexible, competitively priced capital. Backed by leading venture capital firms including SIG Susquehanna, White Star Capital, and B Capital Group, Percent is poised to become the industry's standard for private credit, democratizing access to an asset class previously reserved for institutions.

