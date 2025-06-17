Sahar Emami: Anchor In The Line Of Fire

The attack, which took place Monday night during a live broadcast on IRINN (Islamic Republic of Iran News Network), plunged the newsroom into chaos. The screen behind Emami flickered and went dark, the studio trembled, and the feed was briefly cut. Off-camera voices could be heard shouting“Allahu Akbar” (God is great) as explosions rocked the building.

But what followed stunned viewers across Iran and beyond.

Within minutes, Emami returned to the anchor desk, composed and unshaken, resuming the broadcast with poise and clarity-despite the sound of blasts still echoing in the background.

“What happened was a desperate attempt by the Israeli regime to silence freedom of speech,” Emami declared.“If the news network building is struck, the voice of truth will not be silenced. We will continue our work, and the national media will keep broadcasting with strength.”

She remained on air until debris from the ceiling began falling dangerously close to her position, forcing her to briefly leave. By the time the video surfaced online, it had already gone viral, with Emami being hailed as a national hero and global symbol of journalistic courage.

Sahar Emami, a popular news anchor, has turned into a symbol of Iranian women's courage and strength – Credit Meher News

Emami, a mother of two and the prominent face of Shabake Khabar, Iran's most-watched news channel, has long been a fixture in Iranian newsrooms. On Monday, her calm defiance turned a routine news hour into a defining moment of wartime media resilience.

As praise for her spread, many Iranians took to social media to contrast her bravery with the muted coverage from major Western media outlets-criticizing what they see as double standards in global narratives around press freedom.

The Israeli missile strike on the IRIB headquarters in Tehran left two media workers dead:



Masoumeh Azimi , IRIB secretariat staff, killed by the shockwave Nima Rajabpour , a news editor, died later in hospital

Several other journalists were injured. The building, housing IRIB's news and political affairs divisions, was reportedly hit by at least four projectiles. The Israeli Ministry of Military Affairs has openly claimed responsibility for the strike.

Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack as a“war crime,” urging the United Nations to act against what it called a“deliberate targeting of journalists and civilian infrastructure.”

The strike is part of a broader series of Israeli attacks across Iran that began Friday, targeting military sites, nuclear scientists, and civilian areas-resulting in dozens of deaths, including women and children.

Israel's record of targeting journalists has come under intensified scrutiny. Since October 2023, more than 200 journalists have been killed in Gaza and Lebanon, according to press freedom watchdogs.

Sahar Emami's on-air bravery has now become more than a viral clip-it stands as a stark reminder of the frontline risks journalists face and the enduring power of media to push through silence and war.

