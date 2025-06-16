403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraq threatens US if decides to participate in Iran-Israel conflict
(MENAFN) An Iran-aligned Iraqi armed faction has issued a stark warning to the United States, threatening retaliation if Washington takes part in the ongoing military conflict between Israel and Iran, according to reports.
Kataib Hezbollah’s leader, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, stated on Sunday that the group is closely tracking US military activities across the region. “We are closely monitoring the movements of the American enemy army in the region. If America intervenes in the war, we will act directly against its interests and bases in the region without hesitation,” he declared.
The US Embassy in Baghdad, meanwhile, acknowledged growing threats of violence inspired by foreign terrorist groups. It issued a security alert, urging American nationals to avoid crowded places and venues frequented by Westerners.
The latest tensions follow Israeli airstrikes in the early hours of Friday that struck several key sites in Iran. Both countries have since traded attacks, resulting in casualties and destruction.
Back in February 2024, the US military carried out a targeted operation in Iraq that killed a Kataib Hezbollah commander. That action was in retaliation for a drone assault on an American base in Jordan a month earlier, which left three US soldiers dead and over 40 injured.
Kataib Hezbollah’s leader, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, stated on Sunday that the group is closely tracking US military activities across the region. “We are closely monitoring the movements of the American enemy army in the region. If America intervenes in the war, we will act directly against its interests and bases in the region without hesitation,” he declared.
The US Embassy in Baghdad, meanwhile, acknowledged growing threats of violence inspired by foreign terrorist groups. It issued a security alert, urging American nationals to avoid crowded places and venues frequented by Westerners.
The latest tensions follow Israeli airstrikes in the early hours of Friday that struck several key sites in Iran. Both countries have since traded attacks, resulting in casualties and destruction.
Back in February 2024, the US military carried out a targeted operation in Iraq that killed a Kataib Hezbollah commander. That action was in retaliation for a drone assault on an American base in Jordan a month earlier, which left three US soldiers dead and over 40 injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment