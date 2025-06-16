Temporary Road Closures In Um Salal Muhammed And Al-Khor

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced two temporary road closures, one in Al-Nouf Street (Al-Khor), lasting two days starting Thursday June 19, 2025 at 3pm, and the other in Zekreet Street (Umm Salal Muhammed), lasting 18 hours on Friday June 20, 2025 from 12am to 6pm.

Both closures will be done in order to implement the final asphalt layer works.

The first closure runs in one direction, from its intersection with Jabal Al-Afja Street to Izghawa Street, while the other closure will run on one part of Al-Nouf Street in one direction from Al-Amir Street to Al-Hurriya Street.

During these times, road users of Zekreet Street in Umm Salal Muhammed are required to turn right towards Jabal Al-Afja Street then to the street known as Al-HAteem street, then to Izghawa Street to reach their destinations.

Meanwhile, users of Al-Nouf Street in Al-Khor are required to turn into other parallel streets, then use internal roads to reach their destinations.