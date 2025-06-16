Quest Analytics Announces Strategic Integration Partnership With Arcadia

(PRNewsfoto/Quest Analytics)

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics ®, the leader in provider network design and management solutions, announced today a strategic data integration partnership with Arcadia , a leading healthcare data platform and supplier of provider performance insights. This collaboration gives Quest Analytics clients enhanced physician-level intelligence within a single platform to build high-quality, competitive networks.

Quest Enterprise Services® (QES®), Quest Analytics' data-driven SaaS platform, enables clients to combine proprietary and third-party data for smarter, clinically informed network decisions. Its Provider Claims Insights (PCI) solution delivers metrics on claims activity, procedures, conditions treated, efficiency, effectiveness, and payer mix - key data for evaluating provider quality and cost.

By integrating elements of Arcadia's CareJourney Provider Performance Index (PPI) solution into the QES PCI solution, Quest Analytics' clients gain a more comprehensive view of physician performance, including cost and quality performance insights on over 250 episodes derived from Arcadia's Medicare fee-for-service claims data asset. This empowers health plans to make more informed network decisions when building and refining provider networks focused on care improvement.

"This partnership with Arcadia reinforces our commitment to embedding care delivery intelligence directly into QES, where network decisions are made," said Steve Levin, CEO of Quest Analytics. "With Arcadia's rich provider performance insights, we're helping clients make smarter, data-driven decisions that elevate care and member experiences."

The integration also enhances collaboration between clinical and member steerage teams, streamlining workflows and boosting efficiency. Quest Analytics clients can now access Arcadia's provider cost scores, quality scores, and episode information within QES to identify top-performing providers across all specialties.

"By augmenting Quest Analytics' platform with elements of Arcadia's CareJourney Provider Performance Index solution, we're arming health plans with actionable intelligence to design smarter networks, lower costs, and drive better outcomes," said Michael Meucci, Arcadia's President and CEO. "Together, we're building a more connected, intelligent healthcare ecosystem that enables payers to prioritize quality and efficiency when developing and optimizing networks."

In addition, at AHIP 2025, Quest Analytics will lead the session Better Networks Require Better Data: Insights from a Survey of Health Plan Executives. The presentation will explore findings from a survey of 100 health plan executives, highlighting pervasive data issues and their impact on organizational priorities.

To learn more about Quest Analytics' Network Performance solutions and available third-party data integrations, visit booth #1307 at AHIP 2025 or its website .

