T1 Energy Advances $850 Million Planned 5 GW Solar Cell Plant

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) (“T1,”“T1 Energy,” or the“Company”) announced the selection of Yates Construction as contractor for preconstruction services and site preparations for its planned $850 million, G2_Austin 5 GW Solar Cell Facility. The project is enabled by the Trump Administration's tariffs and other policies supporting American advanced manufacturing, jobs and energy dominance.

The commissioners of Milam County, Texas, also unanimously voted to provide T1 Energy with a long-term tax abatement package, subject to the Company meeting or exceeding employment and investment thresholds at the facility. The facility is expected to begin producing cells by the end of 2026, and create up to 1,800 full-time jobs.

G2_Austin is a key part of T1's strategy to build a domestic solar and battery supply chain to provide America with scalable, reliable and low-cost energy. In combination with the Company's fully operational G1_Dallas 5 GW Solar Module Facility, T1 plans to address unmet customer demand for U.S. solar cells and modules using TOPCon technology.

“Solar energy is a foundational part of American power grids. Our facilities will manufacture solar cells and modules to invigorate our economy with abundant energy. We're excited to work with Yates and Milam County to bring American advanced manufacturing to the heart of Texas and to unlock our most scalable energy resources,” said T1 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Barcelo.

"We look forward to working with T1 Energy and leveraging our extensive experience in advanced manufacturing facility construction," said William G. Yates III, President and CEO of Yates Construction. "This is an exciting project, and Yates Construction is committed to being a collaborative partner throughout the execution of the project." Yates Construction is part of The Yates Companies, Inc., one of the country's top builders of complex construction projects.

"We're thrilled to welcome T1 Energy to Milam County-this partnership brings not just innovation, but the kind of high-quality, good-paying jobs that empower our local families and strengthen our community. It's a powerful step toward a future of sustainable growth and opportunity, right here at home," said Milam County Judge Bill Whitmire.

T1 Energy has engaged Yates to provide preconstruction services for G2_Austin and anticipates finalizing commercial terms with the company as General Contractor. Yates joins SSOE Group which has been providing project engineering for G2_Austin since December 2024.

About T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) is an energy solutions provider building an integrated U.S. supply chain for solar and batteries. In December 2024, T1 completed a transformative transaction, positioning the Company as one of the leading solar manufacturing companies in the United States, with a complementary solar and battery storage strategy. Based in the United States with plans to expand its operations in America, the Company is also exploring value optimization opportunities across its portfolio of assets in Europe.

To learn more about T1, please visit and follow us on social media.

