Pakistan Seals Iranian Frontiers
(MENAFN) Islamabad has shut its aerial and terrestrial links with adjoining Iran while Tehran’s intensifying conflict with Israel rages on, marooning hundreds of travelers on either side of the frontier, authorities said Monday.
The blockade, which commenced Sunday, is expected to spark scarcities of provisions and fuel across several districts of southwestern Balochistan that abut Iran and habitually rely on imported foodstuffs and illicitly transported petrol from the Islamic republic, local residents caution.
Several overland corridors knit the two nations together, the most notable being the Taftan crossing in Chaghi District and the Gabd Rimdan gate in Balochistan’s Gwadar District.
Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind told a news agency that Pakistan acted after Tehran imposed a similar closure.
"All border crossings between the two countries have been closed for trade and pedestrian movement after Iran initiated the closure," Rind said.
Nonetheless, he added, the checkpoints will stay accessible for home bound Pakistanis currently stranded in Iran.
Fresh entries into Iranian territory, however, will be barred until subsequent instructions are issued, he noted.
The initial contingent of marooned nationals—chiefly pilgrims and scholars—is slated to re enter via the Taftan gate later on Monday.
