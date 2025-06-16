Philippine Embassy In Amman Marks Independence Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 16 (Petra) -- The Philippine Embassy in Amman hosted a reception on Sunday evening to celebrate the 127th anniversary of the country's independence. The event gathered a distinguished audience, including Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Nancy Namrouqa, diplomats, officials, journalists, and members of the international community.Philippine Ambassador Wilfredo C. Santos emphasized the strength of Jordanian-Philippine relations, highlighting that the two nations have enjoyed over 49 years of strong friendship based on mutual respect and shared values.He expressed pride in commemorating the independence anniversary, which symbolizes the Filipino people's struggle for freedom, dignity, and self-determination. He reaffirmed his country's commitment to building on this legacy to create a just and progressive society.The ambassador praised Jordan for its support of the Filipino community residing in the Kingdom, expressing his government's gratitude for the care extended by His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Jordanian government. He noted the safe and welcoming environment that allows Filipinos to contribute across various sectors in Jordan.He reiterated the Philippines' commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and expressed optimism about expanding cooperation in trade, culture, labor, and defense, noting that the positive development of ties reflects the strength of diplomacy and shared vision.On the international front, the ambassador reaffirmed his country's support for a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, including the two-state solution in accordance with UN resolutions. He also called for ensuring the full, safe, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.Regarding the Philippines' economic achievements, the ambassador stated that the country is on track to attain "upper middle-income" status by 2026, driven by a resilient economy and a young, creative workforce.He also invited Jordanians to visit the Philippines, highlighting the "Love the Philippines" tourism campaign that promotes the country's unique travel experiences, rich culture, and stunning natural beauty.The celebration featured artistic and cultural performances, along with video presentations showcasing the Philippines' rich cultural and tourism heritage.