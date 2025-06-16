403
2nd International Film Festival for Eurasian countries wraps up in Sochi, Russia
(MENAFN) The 2nd International Film Festival for Eurasian countries, Eurasia-KinoFest, recently wrapped up in Sochi, Russia. The event spanned over a week and welcomed participants from 26 nations, showcasing films across three categories: feature-length, short, and documentary.
The Best Feature Film award went to Navi: Dear Future Me, a joint production between Kenya and Germany directed by Tobi Schmutzler, Kevin Schmutzler, Apuu Mourin, and Valentin Chellugget.
Kazakh director Farhat Sharipov’s Evacuation received the festival’s President’s Prize, with cinematographer Alexander Plotnikov earning Best Cinematography for his work on the same film. The Best Debut accolade was awarded to Uzbekistan’s Arutyun Sagatelyan for Sumalak.
Belarusian filmmaker Vladimir Lutskiy’s The Abode of St. Euphrosyne received a special prize from Eurasia, the festival’s organizing non-profit. Meanwhile, the Audience Choice award went to Russian director Andrey Zaitsev for Two in One Life, Not Counting the Dog.
The festival also honored Serbian-German actor, director, and stuntman Gojko Mitic with a prestigious award for his significant contribution to the film industry.
Additional special prizes were distributed to films from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Moldova, and Kazakhstan. Overall, 90 films were featured during the festival, with half of them making their premiere.
