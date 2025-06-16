403
UK Expands Travel Warning
(MENAFN) On Sunday, the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office broadened its travel advisory to include all regions of Israel as well as the occupied Palestinian territories.
This decision comes in light of the intensifying confrontation between Israel and Iran.
According to the official statement, "The FCDO advises against all travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories," reflecting heightened concern over the deteriorating security climate.
The advisory cautioned that the recent missile and drone offensives launched by Iran, coupled with Israeli counterattacks on Iranian locations, have led to the declaration of a nationwide state of emergency in Israel and the closure of its airspace.
These developments, the statement warned, point to a fast-changing environment marked by grave and unpredictable threats.
In addition, the notice highlighted the likelihood of disturbances to both air and land travel, urging British citizens in the region to remain alert and to monitor updates from UK government sources carefully.
The escalation began early Friday, when Israel carried out a sequence of assaults on Iranian soil.
These attacks focused on strategic installations related to nuclear development and missile production and reportedly resulted in the deaths of high-ranking military personnel and prominent scientists.
Key energy infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities, was also struck.
In retaliation, Iran fired a volley of missiles that hit various parts of Israel, further inflaming the conflict.
