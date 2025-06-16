Dry Shampoo Market Expected To Reach USD 13.27 Billion By 2032, A Growth At A CAGR Of 8.5% To Forecast 2025-2032

Dry Shampoo Market

Dry Shampoo Market was valued at USD 6.91 billion in 2024. Global Dry Shampoo Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5 % over the forecast period.

- Dharati RautWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Dry Shampoo Market was valued at USD 6.91 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 13.27 billion by 2032, a growth at a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period, based on a study by Stellar Market Research. This rapid growth can be attributed to the demand from consumers for quick, convenient hair care with waterless products, due to urbanization, busy lifestyles, and the focus on personal hygiene and grooming.Dry Shampoo Market Overview:Dry shampoo is a product that is intended to refresh and clean the hair without the use of water. Commonly, the product is composed of starch, clay (kaolin, silica, etc.), and fragrance compounds for purposes of absorbing excess sebum and neutralizing odors. Additionally, constant product innovation, including all-natural ingredients, increased functionality for scalp care, and even gender and age appropriateness, is fueling demand.Dry shampoo is a convenient option for busy people who take short trips, professionals, and/or numerous members of the health and fitness industry (meaning, gym members, athletes, and exercise enthusiasts). With a growing number of individuals adopting eco-friendly habits as consumers, dry shampoos also provide water-saving advantages in light of the ecological impacts associated with overuse of water. The ever-increasing availability of dry shampoos with multifunctional benefits in relation to all hair types and post-colour treatments is increasing the mass-market appeal for dry shampoos.To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:Dry Shampoo Market Dynamics:Drivers:Increased Preference for Quick Grooming Solutions: Changing work environments and time limitations have brought products with speed into popular demand. Dry shampoo is a time-saver that allows a user to refresh their hairstyle without redoing the washing, drying, and styling process.Natural and Organic Ingredients Gaining Traction: As the demand for clean beauty continues to grow, producers of all personal care products have responded by introducing more naturally derived ingredients into their dry shampoos, such as rice starch, charcoal, and essential oils. This is appealing to health-conscious consumers who want to avoid parabens, sulfates, and other harsh chemicals.Restraints:Higher Cost than Traditional Shampoo Products: Because dry shampoos are different products and convenience factor, they end up being at a price premium. For some segments, knowing there is an additional cost associated with a premium product can be an obstacle to adoption, particularly in sensitive cost segments.Concerns Over Product Buildup and Scalp Health: Consistent use of dry shampoo with no wash may lead to irritation of the scalp or clogged pores, dandruff, or other dermatological concerns, affecting the long-term usage and adoption in some segments of the population.Opportunities:Boom in E-commerce and Digital Retail Channels: Digital platforms provide brands with increased reach, convenience for the consumer education journey, and a new way to market and innovate. Discounts and e-commerce offers, increased visibility via user and influencer reviews and endorsements, can increase the adoption of dry shampoos and other hair care products exponentially.Rising Adoption in Emerging Economies: Growth in regions like the Asia-Pacific and Latin America around personal grooming and the expansion of premium brands has opened new avenues for entry. Growth in middle-class disposable income and the predominance of younger generations will not only continue to provide penetrative strategies but also continued growth strategies.Dry Shampoo Market Segment Analysis:By Form:Spray Segment: In 2024, the spray form segment comprised a hefty and still-growing share of 64%. This Segment remains the largest share because of its ease of application for the user to apply the product directly to the scalp and provide targeted treatment. In addition, spray dry shampoos are popular because of their lightweight feel, volumizing quality, and their ability to blend into most hair colors without a trace. As demand for aerosol-free and environmentally safe sprays will likely increase, segment innovation based on sustainability will expand even further.Powder Segment: The powder form is forecasted to have a continued CAGR of 7%. Powders are a popular choice for many users who have sensitive scalps or who do not want to use aerosol sprays. Powder dry shampoos are most often created with natural clays and botanicals, allowing the product to mix into their hair and feed their scalp, while simultaneously providing oil control. The recent rise in minimalistic beauty and DIY grooming has resulted in the rise of powder dry shampoos.By End User:Women: The Women's segment had a 60.3% market share in 2024. Women continue to be the dominant consumers of dry shampoo, with shifting hairstyle habits, hair coloring habits, and the need for hair to go longer between washes continuing to support the consumer base. Celebrities utilizing dry shampoo, as well as social media, have expanded market growth.Men: The men's segment growth is projected to be a CAGR of 7.6%. Growing conscious grooming amongst men, as well as increasingly gender-neutral and men-directed personal care products, continue to drive market growth. The convenience of dry shampoos appeals to men with short to medium-length hairstyles.Children: Children's dry shampoo is a new and developing segment that is frequently marketed in gentler, tear-free formulas. Excessively long grooming is not always practical for people of all ages, and parents looking for fast, easy grooming options for their kids will contribute to the growth of this segment.Dry Shampoo Market Regional Insights:North America: North America commanded a 42% share of the dry shampoo market in 2024. North American consumers show a strong propensity to adopt premium haircare products, which has translated to more nuanced dry shampoo market penetration. This region also continues to lead the way in product innovation and new product launches, which emphasize sustainable practices or products. Rising interest in personal grooming, among both millennials and the senior population, has fueled market growth at the same time.Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11% through 2032, driven in part by increasing personal grooming awareness, rapid urbanization across the region's signature emerging markets, and a rising population of young people. Within the Asia-Pacific region, emerging markets like India, China, South Korea, and Japan are benefiting from increased exposure to international and local dry shampoo brands through e-commerce and social media. Additionally, the recent rise in consumer interest in K-beauty and J-beauty trends is furthering demand for dry shampoo products across the region.Europe: The European region has a highly developed beauty and personal care market and a greater preference for organic and vegan hair products. European brands have capitalized on eco-friendly trends, recyclables, and cruelty-free labels, but there is nowhere near the urgency to "go green" as in North America.South America, and Middle East & Africa: As emerging markets, these regions show promise for dry shampoo CAGR growth with a growing e-commerce presence, a rising middle-class population size, and a more normalized focus on Western beauty products on style, and beauty standards.To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report: ﻿Competitive Landscape:The dry shampoo market is highly competitive with a mix of global giants and niche innovators. Key players are focusing on product differentiation, expanding into untapped geographies, and developing sustainable formulations.Key Companies Include:Unilever (UK)Shiseido Co., Ltd. (Japan)Procter & Gamble (USA)Pierre Fabre (France)Revlon Inc. (USA)Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (USA)The Estée Lauder Companies (USA)L'Oréal SA (France)Henkel AG & Co. (Germany)Coty Inc. (USA)These companies are leveraging mergers, acquisitions, influencer marketing, and eco-friendly innovations to gain a competitive edge. For instance, brands like Batiste, Dove, and Living Proof are launching region-specific variants with localized marketing campaigns.SummeryThe robust growth in the global Dry Shampoo Market is being propelled by lifestyle changes, haircare awareness, and an increased focus on efficient grooming habits. The global Dry Shampoo market was valued at USD 6.91 million in 2024 and was projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% with a value of USD 13.27 million by 2032. Dry shampoo offers a simple solution that eliminates excess oil and adds volume without water, making it a practical option for busy people, travellers, or active professionals. With the growth of social media, fashion trends, and the demand for environmentally sustainable, sulfate-free, and natural ingredient product options, the market continues to grow into new areas. Spray forms dominate the segment, but there is a rapid increase in online distribution channels. North America continues to be the leader in the segment, but Asia Pacific is emerging fast, due to raised beauty consciousness and rising disposable income levels. Main players are focused on new developments, branding, ad & promotions, and expanding strategically.Related Reports:Body Dryer Market:Rock Climbing Equipment Market:Lipstick and Lipstains Market:Pet Dryers Market:Mascara Market:About Stellar Market Research:Stellar Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.Contact Stellar Market Research:S.no.8, h.no. 4-8 Pl.7/4, Kothrud,Pinnac Memories Fl. No. 3, Kothrud, Pune,Pune, Maharashtra, 411029...

Lumawant Godage

Stellar Market Research

+ +91 9607365656

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.