Macron voices solidarity with Denmark, Greenland

2025-06-16 02:40:04
(MENAFN) During his visit to Nuuk Airport on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated both France’s and the European Union’s commitment to upholding Greenland’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Speaking alongside Danish officials, Macron called his visit “a great honor” and highlighted France’s solidarity with Denmark and Greenland in confronting mounting strategic and environmental issues in the Arctic region.

“I have come to stand with Denmark and Greenland through all the challenges, but also to express France’s and the EU’s support for this territory’s sovereignty, and the need to meet the challenges of economic development, climate emergency, and education,” Macron stated.

Addressing concerns over attempts to undermine territorial claims, he declared, “Through France’s commitment, and that of Rome, decisions like the annexation attempt are condemned." He further emphasized, "I believe it is important to demonstrate the engagement of Denmark and Europeans around this territory, which holds major strategic importance and whose territorial integrity must be respected."

On the topic of escalating international tensions related to Iran’s nuclear program, Macron underscored the necessity for swift diplomatic engagement. “We must ensure that dialogue resumes as quickly as possible, that is also what I conveyed in my exchange with President Trump, who shares this vision," he added.

