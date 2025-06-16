Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany Celebrates Inaugural National Veterans’ Day


2025-06-16 01:48:27
(MENAFN) Germany celebrated its inaugural National Veterans’ Day on Sunday, as senior political figures emphasized the importance of honoring the country’s armed forces.

This new observance, created through a parliamentary resolution approved last year, is designed to express gratitude, recognition, and respect for the Bundeswehr, Germany’s federal military.

The Bundestag, Germany’s lower parliamentary chamber, highlighted that the day also seeks to deepen the bond between the military and the broader German public.

During a Berlin ceremony, Bundestag President Julia Kloeckner described the Bundeswehr as a "parliamentary army," noting the special responsibility this places on legislators.

She further recognized the demanding and often stressful nature of military duty, emphasizing the necessity of providing proper support to service members.

On social media platform X, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz affirmed, "The Bundeswehr is an integral part of our society," adding that individuals serving or who have served in the military merit widespread appreciation, respect, and acknowledgment.

The tradition of honoring war veterans had been halted in Germany after the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, making this first official Veterans’ Day a significant milestone.

