In UK, Ukrainian Military Share Experience In Employing FPV Drones

2025-06-16 01:45:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During exercises within the framework of Operation Interflex, Ukrainian military shared experience in using FPV drones in combat.

This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, as seen by Ukrinform.

Ukrainian soldiers show their partners, in particular from Australia and Finland, how new technologies are“changing the course of war”.

"At a British training ground, a new phase of exercises under Operation Interflex is underway, marking the first time FPV drones are being extensively integrated into the training," the report says.

The General Staff noted that today Ukrainians are not only being trained, but also training partners. Such cooperation is an example of global support that unites nations for a common goal, which is Ukraine's Victory.

The General Staff thanked the UK military, Australian military instructors with Operation KUDU, Finland, and all partner countries for training Ukrainian recruits.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian engineers, as part of the Vitruhan project, created the Hupalo training UAVs imitating Shahed drones.

Photo: snap from video

