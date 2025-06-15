The Ming Dynasty Culture Forum 2025 Opened In Beijing, Exploring New Paths For The Inheritance And Innovation Of Ming Dynasty Culture

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2025) - Cultural heritage is a witness to Chinese civilization and an invaluable, irreplaceable asset. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized, "We must protect, inherit, and spread these treasures of Chinese culture." To further delve into and pass on the essence of Ming Dynasty culture, the "Impressions of the Ming Dynasty: A World Heritage Chapter" Ming Dynasty Culture Forum 2025 was inaugurated on June 14, co-hosted by the Changping District People's Government in collaboration with the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, the Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Cultural Heritage, and the Beijing Broadcasting Television Station at the Global Ming Dynasty Culture Exchange Center.







The forum consists of an opening ceremony, four sub-forums, and an exhibition of cultural relics. It marks a groundbreaking collaboration among the five tombs of the Ming Dynasty, focusing on technological empowerment. The aim is to deeply explore the connotations of Ming Dynasty culture, systematically review the achievements of Ming civilization, and comprehensively investigate new paths for the protection, inheritance, and innovative development of cultural heritage in contemporary society. This will provide strong support for the construction of Beijing as a national cultural center and contribute wisdom to promote cultural exchanges and mutual learning nationally and globally.

Main Forum Discusses Inheritance and Innovation

The opening ceremony commenced with the solemn sound of "Threefold Drum," creating a rich historical and cultural atmosphere. In the keynote speech segment, authoritative experts and scholars gathered to engage in in-depth dialogues about the inheritance and innovative aspects of Ming Dynasty culture.







Gao Shouxian, President of the Chinese Ming History Society, explored the Ming Dynasty's remarkable achievements in civilizational exchange and their implications for today's society in his speech titled "Ming Dynasty Culture from the Perspective of Civilizational Exchange." Shan Jixiang, Director of the Academic Committee of the Palace Museum, delivered a speech titled "Bringing Ming Dynasty Cultural Heritage to Life," incorporating innovative case studies like the Changping Dingling VR Experience Center. Mao Peiqi, Chief Consultant of the Chinese Ming History Society, elaborated on the Ming Dynasty's contributions to institutional construction, civilizational mutual learning, and harmonious coexistence in his talk "The Outstanding Contributions of the Ming Dynasty to the Development of the Chinese National Community." Renowned Traditional Chinese Medicine master Li Diangui discussed the prosperity of Ming Dynasty medicine and its mission of inheritance in the new era in his speech "Observing Traditional Chinese Medicine from the Perspective of Ming Medicine."







Additionally, this forum innovatively partnered with Beijing Satellite TV and Beijing Time to create a large-scale live broadcast special program for the first time. Through studio interviews, live coverage of the opening ceremony, and in-depth interpretations of the relics exhibition, experts like Shan Jixiang provided profound analyses of the historical significance of Ming Dynasty culture, concepts of protection and revitalization, and stories behind cultural relics. This significantly broadened the dissemination of Ming Dynasty culture and effectively enhanced public awareness and social influence.

Historic Gathering of the Five Tombs of the Ming Dynasty Opens New Chapter in Joint Protection

The most significant moment of the main forum was the historic gathering of representatives from the management institutions of the Ming Tombs: the Mingzhu Tomb in Xuyi, Jiangsu, the Minghuang Tomb in Fengyang, Anhui, the Mingxiao Tomb in Nanjing, Jiangsu, the Ming Thirteen Tombs in Changping, Beijing, and the Mingxian Tomb in Zhongxiang, Hubei.

During the forum, representatives shared the unique characteristics of each tomb and their efforts and initiatives in heritage revitalization, discussing visions for cooperation and new development opportunities. The representative from the Mingzhu Tomb indicated that in recent years, the cultural management center has actively explored innovative methods for the protection and display of cultural relics, successfully applying for projects such as the restoration of the "Sacred Way Stone Carvings" and "Protection and Display of the Mingzhu Tomb." They also leverage their historical and cultural traits by creating activities like the Prince's Ritual Performance and intangible cultural heritage events to enhance cultural brand influence.







At the forum, the guardians of the five tombs collectively touched a cultural symbol, pledging to "protect heritage and continue the cultural lineage; learn from the past and ensure the eternal prosperity of China." They jointly illuminated a "Ming Dynasty Culture Totem" presented through digital technology. This act signifies the beginning of a systematic joint protection and display of the Ming Dynasty tombs. In the future, the five tombs will deepen their cooperation, conducting research on protection topics, creating themed tourist routes for Ming Dynasty culture, organizing themed educational activities, and hosting exhibitions of Ming Dynasty treasures, all aimed at promoting the inheritance and development of Ming Dynasty culture.

Release of the Ming Dynasty Culture Cultural and Tourism Complex Project Proposal

To further promote the development and construction of the Ming Thirteen Tombs area and enhance the integration of culture and tourism, the Ming Dynasty Culture Forum 2024 unveiled a design solicitation proposal for a cultural and tourism complex. Participants from around the world enthusiastically engaged in the proposal creation, leveraging their professional strengths and innovative thinking to present a series of unique and creative design plans.

After a rigorous and professional evaluation process, three winning proposals stood out among many high-quality submissions and were officially announced at the main forum. The design plan "Ming Fashion Multitude: A Glimpse of China" features a layout surrounded by mountains and water, integrating major Ming Dynasty cultural IP elements such as "a treasure ship, a Silk Road, a piece of official silver, and a grand classic," with a focus on international high-end exchanges. It highlights the world's first AI dual-stage vertical theater, enhancing investment operations and reshaping it into a world-class travel destination, creating a sustainable and vibrant tourism area rich in Chinese cultural influence in the northern Beijing region.

The design plan "New Guan City of the Ming Dynasty: A Fusion of Past and Present" outlines an overall structure of "cross-shaped ridges, six zones working in synergy, and meandering waters nurturing the city." It includes six functional sections such as museums, immersive commercial districts, and artistic hotels to meet visitors' core needs of "visiting the tombs, enjoying the exhibits, staying overnight, and playing for another day."

The design plan "Yongle Ming City" centers around the Ming Dynasty Culture Museum and Daming Lake, constructing a spatial ritual axis and ecological vine axis. It features an above-ground "Ming Fashion Ring" and an underground "Ming Show Ring" at Changping Station, creating dual-ring commercial streets. Thirteen groups of neighborhoods will host cultural experiences, retail dining, and workshop hotels, including the Ming Dynasty Culture Museum, a permanent venue for Ming Dynasty Culture, the Ming Show, a Zheng He Maritime Park, a Xu Xiake Flight Cinema, and a five-star themed hotel.

Moving forward, the Changping District will work closely with the winning proposal teams to further refine and enhance the proposal content and promote its implementation.







The Ming Dynasty Culture cultural and tourism complex project is located in the Shisanling Town of Changping District, surrounded by rich cultural and tourism resources, commercial facilities, and research industries, including the Ming Thirteen Tombs, Juyongguan Great Wall, Yinshan Pagoda Forest, Baifu Spring Ruins, Badaling Outlet, Ledo Port, Future Science City, and Nankou Industrial Park.

Once completed, the project will center on Ming Dynasty culture, aiming to become the world's most renowned hub for Ming Dynasty cultural exchanges, the most influential themed exhibition area in China, and a unique cultural and tourism business district in the northwest of the capital, showcasing the grandeur, colorful history, and brilliant civilization of the Ming Dynasty in a comprehensive and multi-dimensional manner. It will blend the inheritance of outstanding culture with immersive experiential consumption, creating a cultural exhibition and tourism complex.

Four Sub-Forums Explore Diverse Perspectives and Highlight Contemporary Value

In the afternoon, four parallel sub-forums delved into the profound heritage and contemporary implications of Ming Dynasty culture from various perspectives, including history, medicine, culture and tourism, and art.

The forum titled "Ming Dynasty Achievements: Historical Accomplishments and Contemporary Insights" systematically reviewed achievements such as Zheng He's voyages, the Ming Great Wall, and Wang Yangming's heart-mind philosophy, exploring their real-world value in enhancing cultural confidence, promoting technological innovation, and inspiring contemporary thought, thus providing academic support for the "double innovation" of traditional culture.

The "Medical Heritage: High-Quality Development of Traditional Chinese Medicine" forum focused on the scientific connotations of the "Compendium of Materia Medica," discussing theoretical innovation and skill inheritance, and highlighting the Changping forum's role in promoting the innovation of traditional Chinese medicine, gathering top experts to discuss the revitalization of TCM in the new era.







The "Digital and Smart Integration of Ming Dynasty Culture and Tourism" forum centered on the intelligent scenic area construction of the Ming Thirteen Tombs and Juyongguan, exploring cutting-edge applications of digital technologies like AI in heritage protection, tourism upgrades, and cultural dissemination, seeking practical paths for deep integration of culture, commerce, and tourism in Changping and across the nation.







The "Ming Music and Elegance: Reviving Ancient Melodies" forum innovatively blended academic discussions with performances of Kunqu opera, guqin, and yangqin, allowing the music and arts of the Ming Dynasty to be revitalized through both academic research and immersive experiences.

Exhibition of Precious Cultural Relics Enhances Audience Engagement

An important accompanying event of the forum, the "Impressions of the Ming Dynasty: A World Heritage Chapter" themed exhibition showcased a hundred precious Ming Dynasty relics at the Global Ming Dynasty Culture Exchange Center.

Among the exhibits, one item stood out: the only known emperor's gold crown unearthed in China- the Golden Winged Crown. Weighing 826 grams, this intricately crafted crown embodies the majesty and honor of an emperor. The Twelve Dragon and Nine Phoenix Crown of Empress Xiaojing is equally stunning, featuring vivid dragon and phoenix designs with shining gemstone inlays, showcasing the queen's regal splendor. The golden goblet used by Emperor Wanli quietly displayed in the showcase highlights the luxurious and elegant essence of royal life.

Also exhibited were 14 jeweled gold belt accessories unearthed from Dingling, featuring complex craftsmanship and diverse precious gems, reflecting the luxury and exquisite nature of Ming Dynasty court attire. Additionally, the black gauze crown worn by Ming emperors, known as the "Wusha Yishan Crown," was included. This simple yet elegant crown complemented the emperor's dragon robe and was a significant part of the emperor's daily attire, embodying the solemnity and authority of ancient imperial power while witnessing the development of ancient Chinese court clothing and its unique cultural connotations.

This exhibition brought together a hundred precious Ming Dynasty relics from renowned institutions such as the Palace Museum and the Capital Museum, covering various categories like clothing, weapons, and paintings. The exhibition opened to the public in the afternoon, and many citizens made reservations to visit. "Today, I came to see this relic exhibition and experienced the aesthetic and spiritual essence of Ming Dynasty life up close. Besides the Golden Winged Crown and the Twelve Dragon and Nine Phoenix Crown, I also saw the golden chopsticks and golden spoon used by Emperor Wanli. It felt like I was 'dialoguing' with the ancients; it was both amazing and sacred," said a visitor, Ms. Fang.

A core highlight of the exhibition was an immersive royal procession experience project based on the "Imperial Procession Map," utilizing VR and AR technology, allowing visitors to "travel back in time" to experience the atmosphere of the Ming Dynasty court. The scale and innovation of this exhibition surpassed previous years.

Achievements of the Ming Dynasty Culture Forum: Steady Growth in Influence

Since 2022, Changping District has embarked on the journey of the Ming Dynasty Culture Forum, successfully hosting four editions to date. Each forum has illuminated the path for the inheritance and development of Ming Dynasty culture, amplifying its voice and achieving tangible results.

Over the past four years, cultural heritage protection in Changping District has taken on a new dimension. The "Overall Protection Plan for the Ming Thirteen Tombs" has received approval from the National Cultural Heritage Administration. Significant projects, such as the unification of the main ceremonial path and the protection and display of the boundary walls, have been advanced. An "Archaeological Work Plan for the Ming Thirteen Tombs" has been formulated, initiating the creation of a municipal-level demonstration area for heritage protection and utilization. Seizing opportunities for land transfer has allowed for the reconfiguration of the historical spatial layout of the Ming Thirteen Tombs heritage site.

In terms of academic research, several new achievements have emerged. A think tank of 120 scholars has been established to provide ongoing consultation for the protection and utilization of the Ming Thirteen Tombs and the study of Ming Dynasty culture. Publications such as the "2022 Ming Dynasty Culture Forum Results Compilation," "2023 International Academic Symposium on Ming Dynasty Culture Proceedings," "Chinese Heritage: A Concise Overview of the Ming Dynasty," and "2024 International Academic Symposium on Ming Dynasty Culture Proceedings" have been released. Collaborative research mechanisms have been established with institutions like Peking University, Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture, Beijing Union University, and the Chinese Academy of Cultural Heritage, providing academic support for the living inheritance of cultural heritage and Ming Dynasty culture.

In terms of cultural tourism integration, a comprehensive open-plan for the Thirteen Tombs has been developed, aiming for full accessibility of the main tombs by 2030 and constructing a 83-square-kilometer heritage tourism development framework. The "Ming Dynasty Culture+" integration model has been deepened, promoting the clustered development of tourism resources related to the Ming Thirteen Tombs and advancing the construction of a cultural and tourism complex centered on Ming Dynasty culture.

Additionally, Changping District has actively disseminated the profound connotations of Ming Dynasty culture through diverse and exciting exhibitions. Since 2022, 11 themed exhibitions of Ming Dynasty relics have been held in cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Hangzhou, and Chengdu, enhancing the reach and impact of Ming Dynasty culture. The immersive VR experience exhibition "Ming Meets Wanli" has become a model for the digital revitalization of cultural heritage.







Changping District is home to two UNESCO World Heritage sites: the Ming Thirteen Tombs and the Juyongguan Great Wall. Through the successful practice of the Ming Dynasty Culture Forum, it vividly demonstrates effective paths for revitalizing and utilizing cultural heritage in protection and innovating in inheritance. The hosting of the Ming Dynasty Culture Forum 2025 is a significant practice in systematically clarifying and interpreting Ming civilization while deeply embodying the concept of "upholding integrity and innovating." Changping District will seize this forum as an important opportunity to continue deepening research and interpretation of Ming Dynasty culture, promote the living inheritance of intangible cultural heritage, accelerate the implementation of key projects for the integration of cultural heritage and tourism, and explore the resource endowments of Ming Dynasty culture. This effort aims to contribute robustly to the construction of Beijing as a national cultural center, the continuation of Chinese cultural lineage, and the building of a strong socialist cultural nation.