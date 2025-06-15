Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel-Iran Conflict: Indian Embassies In Tehran And Tel Aviv Take Steps To Protect Nationals

2025-06-15 09:00:46
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian Embassy in Iran is observing the security situation for Indian students and facilitating their relocation to safer areas amid the escalating tensions with Israel. The Embassy is also consulting with community leaders about welfare and safety measures.

“The Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety. In some cases, students are being relocated with the Embassy's facilitation to safer places within Iran. Other feasible options are also under examination," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Monday, June 16, 2025.

"Separately, the Embassy is in touch with community leaders regarding welfare and safety,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Israel has issued an advisory for Indian nationals amid growing geopolitical tensions. In a post on the social media platform X, the embassy wrote, "The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv is in touch with members of the Indian community in Israel, including caregivers, workers, students, businessmen and tourist groups. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure their safety and well-being."

