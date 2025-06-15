403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Peru's Trade Surplus Hits Record As Exports Surge In 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Central Reserve Bank of Peru has confirmed that the country's trade surplus reached a record $26.71 billion over the 12 months ending in April 2025.
This figure marks the highest ever for Peru, reflecting a sharp rise in export activity and a steady, but slower, increase in imports.
In April 2025, Peru's trade surplus stood at $1.33 billion, up $503 million from the same month last year. Exports for April totaled $5.80 billion, a 12.4% increase year-on-year.
This growth came from a 10.6% jump in average export prices and a 1.5% rise in export volumes.
Traditional exports, which include mining products and coffee, brought in $4.1 billion, up 4% from April 2024.
Higher prices for metals and coffee, along with increased shipments of fishmeal and fish oil, drove this growth.
Non-traditional exports showed even stronger performance. These exports, led by agricultural and fishery products, rose 40.3% to $1.69 billion.
Peru's Trade Surplus Hits Record as Exports Surge in 2025
Export volumes in these sectors increased by 42.6%, highlighting the growing role of agriculture and fisheries in Peru's trade profile.
Imports in April reached $4.47 billion, up 3.1% compared to last year, mainly due to greater purchases of consumer and capital goods.
Looking at the first four months of 2025, Peru's trade surplus reached $8.22 billion, compared to $5.59 billion in the same period last year.
Exports rose 22.2% in this period, while imports increased 13.6%.
The agricultural sector contributed nearly $3 billion in the first quarter, with cocoa and cocoa derivatives growing by 129%, fruits by 21%, palm oil by 68%, and natural colorings by 93%.
The real story behind these figures is Peru's ability to capitalize on high global prices for its key exports, especially minerals and agricultural products.
The country's exporters have benefited from steady demand in international markets and favorable price trends.
At the same time, the moderate growth in imports suggests that domestic consumption and investment are rising, but not outpacing the gains from exports.
This record trade surplus matters because it strengthens Peru's financial position, supports its currency, and provides resources for government spending and investment.
This figure marks the highest ever for Peru, reflecting a sharp rise in export activity and a steady, but slower, increase in imports.
In April 2025, Peru's trade surplus stood at $1.33 billion, up $503 million from the same month last year. Exports for April totaled $5.80 billion, a 12.4% increase year-on-year.
This growth came from a 10.6% jump in average export prices and a 1.5% rise in export volumes.
Traditional exports, which include mining products and coffee, brought in $4.1 billion, up 4% from April 2024.
Higher prices for metals and coffee, along with increased shipments of fishmeal and fish oil, drove this growth.
Non-traditional exports showed even stronger performance. These exports, led by agricultural and fishery products, rose 40.3% to $1.69 billion.
Peru's Trade Surplus Hits Record as Exports Surge in 2025
Export volumes in these sectors increased by 42.6%, highlighting the growing role of agriculture and fisheries in Peru's trade profile.
Imports in April reached $4.47 billion, up 3.1% compared to last year, mainly due to greater purchases of consumer and capital goods.
Looking at the first four months of 2025, Peru's trade surplus reached $8.22 billion, compared to $5.59 billion in the same period last year.
Exports rose 22.2% in this period, while imports increased 13.6%.
The agricultural sector contributed nearly $3 billion in the first quarter, with cocoa and cocoa derivatives growing by 129%, fruits by 21%, palm oil by 68%, and natural colorings by 93%.
The real story behind these figures is Peru's ability to capitalize on high global prices for its key exports, especially minerals and agricultural products.
The country's exporters have benefited from steady demand in international markets and favorable price trends.
At the same time, the moderate growth in imports suggests that domestic consumption and investment are rising, but not outpacing the gains from exports.
This record trade surplus matters because it strengthens Peru's financial position, supports its currency, and provides resources for government spending and investment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment