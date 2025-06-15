403
Iran possibly to attack American army locations
(MENAFN) According to Fars news agency, Iran may target US military bases in the Middle East as part of its response to recent Israeli airstrikes. Tehran’s UN ambassador, Amir Iravani, accused Washington of being complicit in Israel’s attacks that killed 78 people and injured 320 in Iran on Friday.
An informed source close to Iran’s military leadership told Fars that Tehran’s retaliation will extend beyond Israel to include related US bases in the region. The source warned that the conflict would not be limited to the recent attacks and that Iran’s future strikes would be severe and regrettable for the aggressors. Both Israel and the US were labeled as the “main pillars of terrorism in the region.”
Israel claimed the airstrikes targeted Iranian uranium enrichment facilities and key military and scientific figures to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran denies pursuing a military nuclear program and responded by firing multiple ballistic missile volleys into Israel, causing casualties.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the US was not involved in the Israeli strikes and reiterated that protecting American forces in the region remains a top priority. He warned Iran against targeting US interests or personnel.
The Council on Foreign Relations notes that the US currently maintains military bases at 19 locations across the Middle East, with 40,000 to 50,000 troops stationed in countries including Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
