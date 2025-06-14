MP: Fed Up With Dowry Harassment, Youth In Neemuch Brews Protest By Making Tea Handcuffed

MENAFN - IANS) Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), June 14 (IANS) In a powerful and creative form of protest, a youth from Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh has taken to brewing tea with handcuffs on his wrists-sending a strong message against dowry harassment.

The unique protest by 30-year-old Krishnakumar Dhakad, popularly known as KK, has sparked nationwide attention, with #Justice4KK trending across social media platforms.

KK Dhakad, a native of Athana in Neemuch, once dreamt of cracking the UPSC examinations. But life took a dramatic turn when his marriage, business, and ambitions were derailed by what he alleges to be false charges of dowry harassment and domestic violence.

Instead of succumbing to despair, KK chose an unusual path-he set up a tea stall in Anta, Rajasthan, the hometown of his estranged wife.

But this isn't an ordinary tea stall. Named "Section 498A Tea Cafe," after the IPC section dealing with cruelty against women by husbands or in-laws, KK's stall is a visual protest site. It's adorned with banners screaming slogans like“The tea will keep boiling until justice is served” and“Let's talk over tea-how much more for Section 125?” (a reference to the maintenance case filed against him).

He serves tea while wearing handcuffs, symbolising the emotional and legal shackles he claims to be bound by. A groom's turban and garland also decorate the stall, marking the day he believes his troubles began.

Speaking to IANS, KK narrated his story. He was married on July 6, 2018, to a woman from Anta. In 2019, both husband and wife trained in beekeeping and launched a small business in Athana. Their venture flourished and even gained recognition from former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who praised KK's efforts in empowering women by employing them in the business.

However, in October 2022, KK's wife allegedly left the marital home without explanation and returned to her parental home. What followed, KK says, was the complete collapse of his life and livelihood. A few months later, she filed cases under IPC Section 498A (dowry harassment) and Section 125 (maintenance), bringing the thriving honey business to a grinding halt.

“I had to shut everything down. My mother and I have been living in a tin shed since then,” KK shared.

“There were times I felt like ending my life. But then I remembered-I'm the only support for my old mother.”

KK says his protest is not against women but against the misuse of legal provisions meant to protect them.

“The laws are essential, but they're also being misused in many cases. Today, men like me are being harassed mentally and socially. Justice seems far, but I'll keep fighting.”

Referring to recent sensational cases like the Saurabh-Muskan episode in Meerut and the Sonam-Raja Raghuvanshi case in Indore-where a newlywed woman was accused of murdering her husband-KK says these incidents mirror the fear and betrayal many men now face.

“I am not alone. There are thousands suffering silently.”

In a symbolic act of resilience, KK decided to continue his protest in the very town where he alleges a conspiracy was hatched against him. By setting up the "498A Tea Cafe" in Anta, he aims to turn his pain into purpose.

“I am already crushed under the false allegations of Section 498A. Now I am battling maintenance claims under Section 125. But I won't give up,” he said.

“My tea stall is not just a source of income-it's my courtroom, my voice, my fight for justice. Until justice is delivered, the tea will keep boiling.”

Local passersby have begun to take note. Some stop for a cup of tea; others stay to listen.