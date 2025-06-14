COVID-19: India's Active Cases Climb To 7,400 Karnataka Records Highest Single-Day Spike

MENAFN - Live Mint) India reported 269 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of active infections to 7,400, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. In the past 24 hours, nine deaths were also recorded.

The national death toll has risen to 87, with recent fatalities reported from Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu, according to the release.

Gujarat follows with 1,437 active cases, while West Bengal stands at 747, though an update is awaited. Other states with notable case numbers include Delhi (672), Maharashtra (613), Karnataka (527), and Uttar Pradesh (248). The data highlights a steady uptick in cases across multiple regions.

Karnataka saw the highest single-day rise with 132 new active cases, followed by Gujarat with 79, Kerala with 54, and Madhya Pradesh with 20, as per ministry data.

In Rajasthan, Dr Ravi Prakash Sharma, Director of the Department of Medical, Health & Family Welfare, said that the state is currently seeing“30 to 35 new COVID-19 cases every day”, with one death recorded so far.

"We are seeing 30-35 cases of Covid every day in the state. We have sufficient stock of medicines," he said, as reported by ANI.

Karnataka also saw a significant spike, adding 132 new cases and pushing its active count past 527, with 11 deaths reported so far. Gujarat reported the steepest rise, logging 1,437 active cases and showing signs of exponential growth.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said the COVID-19 situation in Pune district is under control and there is no need to panic.

Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of the district, held a meeting with officials.

Talking to reporters, Pawar said,“A few patients have tested positive for the infection in the state, including Pune and Pimpri. The situation is under control, and the health minister is monitoring the situation. A meeting was held with officials regarding steps that need to be taken in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.”

