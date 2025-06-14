Shelter, Evacuation, And Housing For Idps: PM Shmyhal Held Meeting In Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, together with the Ministry of Finance, to develop a mechanism that will enable the timely completion of construction and installation of shelters in the region.

The head of government announced this during a regional government meeting, according to Ukrinform, citing his Telegram channel.

During a government meeting in Dnipropetrovsk, they talked about the region's issues and figured out specific steps to help. A list of specific tasks for ministries and agencies in various areas was drawn up. Among them is security. I have tasked the Office of the President, together with the Ministry of Finance, with developing a mechanism that will allow all work on the construction and equipping of shelters to be completed on time," the head of government wrote.

Support for the capacity of communities was also discussed. Shmyhal noted that, according to the World Bank, the needs for the restoration of Dnipropetrovsk region amount to at least USD 19 billion. According to him, in total, this year the state has reserved more than UAH 3.2 billion for various reconstruction programs in the region. At the same time, more than UAH 1.2 billion in various subsidies and subventions for the region have been included in the state budget for this year.

Special attention was paid to providing social housing for IDPs.

"Dnipropetrovsk region has accepted the largest number of internally displaced persons. There are 453,000 officially registered. We discussed the implementation of social programs and their financing. I have instructed the Ministry of Development and the State Agency for Reconstruction to closely coordinate this issue with the Regional Military Administration," the head of government said.

The prime minister added that the evacuation of the population from the frontline territories was also in focus.

“We listened to the reports. According to the Regional Military Administration, everything is going according to plan, the situation is under control,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of June 12, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykiv districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery.