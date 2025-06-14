Poland Vows To Overcome Hungary's Resistance To Talks With Ukraine 'Until The Last Minute' Of Its EU Presidency

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Poland will do everything it can "until the last minute" of its EU presidency, which ends on June 30, to overcome Hungary's opposition and open the first negotiating chapters for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pawel Wronski said this in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

He recalled that the Polish Foreign Ministry had earlier pledged to start membership negotiations with Ukraine by opening the first two negotiation clusters during Poland's presidency.

"This was blocked by Hungary, which has reduced international issues exclusively to bilateral matters, particularly the protection of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine," Wronski said. "Nevertheless, the Polish presidency is working very hard until the last minute to ensure that [the negotiating chapters] are opened."

He also stressed that Warsaw hopes Denmark, which will hold the EU presidency in the second half of the year, will succeed in breaking Budapest's veto and clearing the path for Ukraine toward the European Union.

Earlier reports said that Ukraine and Moldova had fulfilled all the conditions for opening EU accession negotiations under the clusters "Fundamentals," "Internal Market," and "External Relations."