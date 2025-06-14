Poland Vows To Overcome Hungary's Resistance To Talks With Ukraine 'Until The Last Minute' Of Its EU Presidency
Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pawel Wronski said this in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.
He recalled that the Polish Foreign Ministry had earlier pledged to start membership negotiations with Ukraine by opening the first two negotiation clusters during Poland's presidency.
"This was blocked by Hungary, which has reduced international issues exclusively to bilateral matters, particularly the protection of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine," Wronski said. "Nevertheless, the Polish presidency is working very hard until the last minute to ensure that [the negotiating chapters] are opened."Read also: Denmark is prepared to apply pressure on Hungary to advance Ukraine's EU accession negotiations
He also stressed that Warsaw hopes Denmark, which will hold the EU presidency in the second half of the year, will succeed in breaking Budapest's veto and clearing the path for Ukraine toward the European Union.
Earlier reports said that Ukraine and Moldova had fulfilled all the conditions for opening EU accession negotiations under the clusters "Fundamentals," "Internal Market," and "External Relations."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment