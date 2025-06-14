403
Turkey suspends flights heading to middle eastern countries
(MENAFN) Following heightened security concerns in the region, Türkiye has suspended flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Jordan until June 16, as reported by official sources. The move comes after a series of Israeli air raids targeting Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure.
According to statements shared on social media, Israeli air operations carried out in the early hours of June 13, 2025, led to the temporary closure of airspace over Israel, Iran, Syria, and Iraq. The decision was made due to escalating risks in those areas.
"In line with the developments, the necessary measures have been taken by our Directorate General Of Civil Aviation and relevant airline companies, and flight routes have been re-planned to avoid using risky airspace," said a senior Turkish official.
He emphasized that safeguarding both travelers and flight staff is of the utmost importance, and a crisis response team continues to monitor the evolving situation.
The suspension includes flights operated by Türkiye’s major carriers, notably Turkish Airlines, which have halted all operations to the affected countries until Monday, June 16. Authorities confirmed, “There are currently no passengers or personnel at risk.”
The disruptions follow a major Israeli offensive launched early Friday, which specifically targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and missile systems. The assault resulted in the deaths of high-ranking military personnel and prominent nuclear experts.
Later that day, Israel expanded the scope of its campaign by bombing key Iranian cities, including Tabriz in the northwest and Shiraz in the south, as well as hitting Natanz—home to Iran’s principal uranium enrichment facility.
