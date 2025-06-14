Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Reopens Airspace Following Temporary Closure


2025-06-14 03:04:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- Jordanian authorities announced Saturday reopening airspace after closing them temporarily due to escalation in the region.
National News Agency (PETRA) reported on behalf of chief of commissioners of the Jordanian civil aviation regulatory commission, Captain Haitham Misto that the airspace will be reopened at 7:30 a.m. local time. (end)
