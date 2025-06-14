Bengaluru: IIT Grad's Landlord Returns Only 40% Of Deposit, Netizens Say, 'Gone Case'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A LinkedIn post by a startup founder detailing a frustrating house-renting experience in Bengaluru has resonated with many users. The IIT graduate Shravan Tickoo claimed that his landlord imposed unreasonable deductions, returning only 40% of his initial ₹1.5 lakh deposit.

Expressing his frustration, he said,“Because Bengaluru landlords are becoming a menace. When you feel unwelcome in your own home, in your own city- it hurts.”

Shravan Tickoo explained that the landlord never communicated with him directly, citing language as a barrier-she spoke only Kannada and relayed messages through a building manager.

“There were always whispers about the owner troubling former tenants with similar issues. So, I braced myself. When I moved out, I kept things polite,” he wrote.“But then came the shock: ₹55,000 for painting, over ₹25,000 for vague damages, and even ₹2,000 just for using the lift.”

I'm not saying all landlords are like this but when you hear your friends struggling with abrupt rent hikes, withheld deposits, and more, he added.

A user replied, "I guessed it when you stated your society name. Disheartening to see this repeat quite often. I would recommend both tenants and landlord to agree on the terms before occupancy be in painting charges or damage fee (only if landlord could produce GST invoice of spare parts purchase and transaction records of labour costs)."

Another said,“All Landlords who want to mint money at the expense of a Common Man have a special place in hell. Hope they get Karma for their actions.”

A user noted,“Could you give the details of the flat and building? I need to blacklist it.”

“Bangalore is now a lost case, Struck in Language Issue. They treat non Kannadigas badly. Once this so called sillicon valley tag is finished they will be back on their knees,” said another user.

'Bangaloreans are great, but a Bangalorean landlord is a villain. same story , my deposit was 4 lacs , I sweated and dreaded asking back the money and got random cuts to the tune of 1 lacs .... pains so much seeing this kind of behaviour !" wrote a user.



Rental disputes are becoming increasingly common in Bengaluru.

Language barriers can complicate landlord-tenant communication. Transparency and written agreements can help prevent misunderstandings.

