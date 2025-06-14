Relatively Hot Weather Saturday, Cooler Conditions Expected Sunday - JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 14 (Petra) - Jordan will see relatively hot weather on Saturday across most regions, with hotter conditions prevailing in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department. Winds will be northwesterly and moderate, occasionally becoming active.A slight drop in temperatures is expected on Sunday, bringing readings closer to seasonal averages. The weather will be moderate over the highlands and plains, relatively hot in the Badia, and hot in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will remain moderate from the northwest, with occasional gusts.Similar conditions will continue into Monday, with moderate weather persisting in the highlands and plains, relatively hot conditions in the Badia, and higher temperatures in the low-lying areas to the west and south. Northwesterly winds will remain active at times, especially over desert regions.On Tuesday, a slight rise in temperatures is forecast. The weather will again turn relatively hot across much of the country, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba remain distinctly hot. Winds will continue from the northwest, moderate in speed and occasionally active.Daytime highs in eastern Amman are expected to reach 35 C, dipping to 20 C at night, while western Amman will see highs of 33 C and lows of 18 C.Northern highlands will hover around 31 C by day and 19 C overnight, and Sharah highlands will record 32 C during the day and 18 C at night.The Badia will be significantly hotter at 40 C by day and 22 C by night. The plains will reach 35 C during the day and 21 C at night.Northern Jordan Valley areas will see highs of 41 C, southern valley regions up to 43 C, with nighttime lows ranging between 18 C and 26 C. The Dead Sea is forecast to hit 42 C with a low of 25 C, while Aqaba will see highs of 42 C and lows of 27 C.