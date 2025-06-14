403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Relatively Hot Weather Saturday, Cooler Conditions Expected Sunday - JMD
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 14 (Petra) - Jordan will see relatively hot weather on Saturday across most regions, with hotter conditions prevailing in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department. Winds will be northwesterly and moderate, occasionally becoming active.
A slight drop in temperatures is expected on Sunday, bringing readings closer to seasonal averages. The weather will be moderate over the highlands and plains, relatively hot in the Badia, and hot in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will remain moderate from the northwest, with occasional gusts.
Similar conditions will continue into Monday, with moderate weather persisting in the highlands and plains, relatively hot conditions in the Badia, and higher temperatures in the low-lying areas to the west and south. Northwesterly winds will remain active at times, especially over desert regions.
On Tuesday, a slight rise in temperatures is forecast. The weather will again turn relatively hot across much of the country, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba remain distinctly hot. Winds will continue from the northwest, moderate in speed and occasionally active.
Daytime highs in eastern Amman are expected to reach 35 C, dipping to 20 C at night, while western Amman will see highs of 33 C and lows of 18 C.
Northern highlands will hover around 31 C by day and 19 C overnight, and Sharah highlands will record 32 C during the day and 18 C at night.
The Badia will be significantly hotter at 40 C by day and 22 C by night. The plains will reach 35 C during the day and 21 C at night.
Northern Jordan Valley areas will see highs of 41 C, southern valley regions up to 43 C, with nighttime lows ranging between 18 C and 26 C. The Dead Sea is forecast to hit 42 C with a low of 25 C, while Aqaba will see highs of 42 C and lows of 27 C.
Amman, June 14 (Petra) - Jordan will see relatively hot weather on Saturday across most regions, with hotter conditions prevailing in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department. Winds will be northwesterly and moderate, occasionally becoming active.
A slight drop in temperatures is expected on Sunday, bringing readings closer to seasonal averages. The weather will be moderate over the highlands and plains, relatively hot in the Badia, and hot in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will remain moderate from the northwest, with occasional gusts.
Similar conditions will continue into Monday, with moderate weather persisting in the highlands and plains, relatively hot conditions in the Badia, and higher temperatures in the low-lying areas to the west and south. Northwesterly winds will remain active at times, especially over desert regions.
On Tuesday, a slight rise in temperatures is forecast. The weather will again turn relatively hot across much of the country, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba remain distinctly hot. Winds will continue from the northwest, moderate in speed and occasionally active.
Daytime highs in eastern Amman are expected to reach 35 C, dipping to 20 C at night, while western Amman will see highs of 33 C and lows of 18 C.
Northern highlands will hover around 31 C by day and 19 C overnight, and Sharah highlands will record 32 C during the day and 18 C at night.
The Badia will be significantly hotter at 40 C by day and 22 C by night. The plains will reach 35 C during the day and 21 C at night.
Northern Jordan Valley areas will see highs of 41 C, southern valley regions up to 43 C, with nighttime lows ranging between 18 C and 26 C. The Dead Sea is forecast to hit 42 C with a low of 25 C, while Aqaba will see highs of 42 C and lows of 27 C.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment