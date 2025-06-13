UAE Schools Crack Down On Student Vaping With Stricter Rules, Awareness Drives

Vaping among students is becoming an increasing concern in the UAE, with schools, medical professionals, and communities calling for immediate action from institutions, parents, and the government to address this growing issue, particularly among adolescents.

This push for stricter measures has gained significant traction with the launch of a zero-tolerance campaign by GEMS Education, the UAE's largest school network, on Monday. The initiative includes random bag checks and the integration of anti-vaping education into the curriculum .

These efforts reflect renewed commitment on part of the country's school communities to create safe, healthy, and substance-free learning environments.

A 2023 World Health Organization (WHO) study highlighted that one in five teenagers who try vaping develop a long-term habit, underscoring the urgency of tackling the issue.

In response to the rising number of students using e-cigarettes, UAE authorities have also introduced stricter regulations to curb this trend.

Dr. Funke Baffour-Awuah, GEMS Corporate head of Wellbeing, emphasised the global scale of the problem, stating,“This is a problem in schools worldwide, negatively impacting the health of both students and adults. It's reached epidemic proportions. At GEMS, we want to take a proactive approach with a clear message of our zero-tolerance stance on vaping, which aims to educate our students on how harmful the habit can be to their health and wellbeing.”

As part of their efforts, GEMS Education is considering restorative measures, including re-education and greater parental involvement. The initiative takes a whole-school approach, aiming to embed anti-vaping measures into the school culture. This includes incorporating vaping education into social and emotional learning part of the curriculum, with schools educating students at the appropriate age about vapes and other harmful substances.

“Recognising the sensitivity surrounding vaping, and its prevalence globally, our school is implementing proactive random bag checks. These checks will be conducted discreetly by same-gender staff in private areas, focusing on visual inspection.

"We understand the need to balance student privacy with ensuring a safe, vape-free environment. Schools that have adopted similar measures have seen a significant reduction in vaping incidents," Baffour added.

Experts agree that a multi-faceted approach, including education, strict regulations, awareness campaigns, and penalties, is essential to protect young people from the harmful effects of vaping .

Mohammedali Kottakkulam, Principal of The Central School Dubai, said,“At our school, vaping or possessing a vape is classified as a Level 3 misconduct, and we take a zero-tolerance stance. To address this, we conduct awareness sessions during assemblies and organise class-specific counseling and well-being sessions.”

Other schools across the UAE have also taken swift disciplinary action against students found with vapes or involved in related misconduct.

Kottakkulam added,“A parental undertaking is obtained, followed by an internal suspension with study assignments managed by the Behaviour Management Committee. The school counselor also provides opportunities for self-reflection and guidance on positive behavior. If the issue persists, it will be escalated to the KHDA for further action," added Kottakkulam.

Institutions actively monitor and update policies to align with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and UAE government regulations regarding student health and well-being.

“Devices are confiscated, parents are notified, and students must attend counselling sessions. A written warning is issued, with repeated offenses leading to suspension or stricter actions. Our goal is to educate, deter, and maintain a safe, vape-free environment," said Dr S. Reshma, Principal , school director, Gulf Indian High School Dubai, and executive director, Regent Middle East, Regent Education.

Meanwhile, medical professionals are pointing out the serious health risks vaping poses, particularly for young people. They stressed that studies show that e-cigarettes contain harmful chemicals like nicotine, which is highly addictive and can affect brain development.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control C(DC) nearly 85 per cent of e-cigarettes contain nicotine, even when labeled as 'nicotine-free'. Vaping has also been linked to lung damage, heart problems, and an increased risk of respiratory diseases," said Dr Sherif Mohamed Mosaad Kamel, consultant paediatrician and neonatologist at Zulekha Hospital Dubai.

International Data on vaping among children in the US (CDC, 2024) reveal that over 2.5 million US middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes in 2023.

85 per cent of them used flavoured e-cigarettes, making it a key factor in youth appeal.

In the US, 20.5 per cent of 11-17-year-olds have tried vaping, up from 13.9 per cent in 2020.

“Disposable vapes have surged in popularity due to affordability and flavors. Many young people perceive vaping as less harmful than traditional smoking, but studies show that it carries serious health risks, including nicotine addiction, lung damage, and cognitive impairments," said Dr Shahid Gauhar Specialist pediatrician Prime Hospital.

Despite strict regulations, youth vaping continues to be a concern, especially through online and illegal sales channels.

Experts suggest that schools should adopt non-punitive policies to support students who want to quit vaping. "(Institutions should) introduce confidential support groups, encourage staff to identify early signs of vaping, and provide resources for students seeking help," recommended Dr. Gauhar.