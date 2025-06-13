Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
J & K Braces For More Heat: 'Orange' & 'Yellow' Alerts Issued For 6 Days


2025-06-13 08:08:05
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As Jammu and Kashmir continues to reel under an intense heatwave, the Meteorological Department has issued 'orange' and 'yellow' alerts for the next six days, warning of isolated heatwave conditions and gusty winds till June 19.

According to the MeT, hot and dry weather will persist over the next 24 hours, with temperatures remaining above normal across the Union Territory. Light showers in Srinagar and some other areas on Friday evening, however, offered slight respite from the soaring temperatures.

An orange alert has been issued for Saturday (June 15), indicating severe weather conditions, while yellow alerts have been sounded for June 15, 16, 18, and 19.

“There is a possibility of brief spells of light rain and thundershowers at isolated to scattered places from June 16 onwards, accompanied by gusty winds,” said Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the Meteorological Department.“Between June 17 and 20, the weather will remain mainly hot and dry, while some relief is expected from June 21 to 23 with intermittent rain and thundershowers at several places,” he added.

The department has advised the public to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor exposure during peak heat hours (12 noon to 4 pm). Farmers, however, have been asked to continue their agricultural operations.

Read Also J&K Heatwave Persists, No Relief In Sight Hot Summer

Meanwhile, temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir remained significantly above normal. Srinagar recorded a maximum of 32.4 degrees Celsius, while Jammu touched a scorching 43.6 degrees. Qazigund registered 32.8 degrees, Kokernag 31.8, Kupwara 31.9, and Pahalgam 28.2 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg, known for its cooler climate, recorded 23.0 degrees Celsius. In the Jammu division, Katra recorded 39.5 degrees, Banihal 31.8, Batote 31.6, and Bhaderwah 30.8 degrees Celsius.

In the Jammu division, Katra recorded 39.5°C, while Banihal (31.8°C), Batote (31.6°C), and Bhaderwah (30.8°C) also witnessed higher-than-normal temperatures.

The MeT has reiterated its advisory urging caution, especially for vulnerable populations, as the heatwave conditions persist.

