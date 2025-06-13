Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Receives Phone Call From US President


2025-06-13 07:13:36
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call today from the President of the friendly United States of America HE Donald Trump.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly regarding the Israeli attack on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

HH the Amir stressed the need to work to de-escalate tensions and reach diplomatic solutions.

For his part, HE the US President affirmed Washington's readiness to participate in efforts to resolve the crisis to preserve regional security and stability.

The strategic relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them were also discussed, in addition to discussing regional and international developments.

