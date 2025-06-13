Duluth Couple Opens Atwork To Serve West Gwinnett Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wendy and Jeremy Smith Bring Deep HR Expertise and Community Focus to Connect Local Job Seekers and Businesses in the Area

GWINNETT, Ga., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtWork ®, the nation's leading staffing franchise for empowering job seekers and facilitating company growth, has opened its newest location in Duluth at 6601 Sugarloaf Parkway, Ste. 220, conveniently located right off I-85, near Gas South Arena.

AtWork West Gwinnett is locally owned by Wendy Smith and her husband, Jeremy. Wendy brings more than 25 years of experience in human resources and has operated her own HR consulting firm since 2017. She is a Six Sigma Master Black Belt and has earned certification in AI strategy from Cornell University, with a focus on how AI is transforming the workforce. Jeremy, a dedicated father and soccer coach, is passionate about team building and fostering strong community connections with local youth.

“Opening AtWork West Gwinnett feels like the next step in our career journeys that have always centered around people and watching them thrive,” said Wendy.“We have seen how the right job can truly change someone's life, lifting up individuals, families and entire communities. We are excited to create those opportunities here in Gwinnett County, a place that has been home to our family for more than 15 years.”

For more than three decades, AtWork's mission has been to connect people with jobs and jobs with people. With more than 100 locations nationwide, AtWork puts nearly 40,000 individuals to work each year in administrative, light-industrial, accounting and finance, hospitality, IT and management-level positions at some of the nation's largest and most recognizable companies.

“We are excited to expand our footprint in Georgia, providing a common place for both job seekers and growing businesses to turn for staffing solutions,” said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork.“AtWork West Gwinnett will serve as a key resource to help employees thrive, businesses prosper and communities flourish. The Smiths are the perfect partners to champion our mission and be servant leaders in their local community.”

AtWork West Gwinnett is located at:

6601 Sugarloaf Parkway, Ste. 220

Duluth, GA 30097

(678) 354-2618

For more information, visit AtWork.com/west-gwinnett .



ABOUT ATWORK:

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, AtWork is an award-winning staffing franchise with over 100 locations worldwide. With the ability to staff an entire production facility or simply provide temporary help around the office, AtWork has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms; Franchise Business Review as a Top 200 Franchise; Entrepreneur® as a Top 500 and Top Franchise for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Franchise Times Top 400 Franchise; Staffing Industry Analyst as the Best Staffing Firms to Work for; a Fran-Serve Frantastic Brand; and as Clearly Rated's Best of Staffing® for Client Satisfaction and Talent Satisfaction. For more than 30 years, leading companies from across the nation have trusted AtWork to recruit the best talent. AtWork has all of your staffing needs covered. To learn more about our services, visit .

