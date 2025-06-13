Russia Reacts To Spike In Tensions Between Israel And Iran

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Russia has condemned the sharp escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Trend reports.

Expressing Moscow's concern over the situation, Peskov said Russia hopes for a swift stabilization of the region. He added that, under the directive of President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Foreign Ministry is preparing a detailed official statement, which will soon be released, including at the United Nations (UN).

Peskov also noted that Putin receives real-time reports on the situation from the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Foreign Ministry.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.

Iran has formally requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council regarding the incident. At the same time, Iranian authorities have announced that a retaliatory strike against Israel will be carried out.